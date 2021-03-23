GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Boilermakers show up in spurts before falling to Lincoln-Way East

BRADLEY — With only four seniors — albeit some very good ones — on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ volleyball team this year, coach Leigh Reiniche knows her team will have to walk before it runs this spring, particularly with a season-opening stretch that included superb opponents such as Sandburg last week and Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s home tilt with the Griffins, the Boilermakers showed success in spurts, making a couple of runs, but couldn’t consistently keep pace with Lincoln-Way East, which downed the Boilermakers 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).

“Every single night we circle back up and talk about the things we need to work on and things we did well,” Reiniche said. “We never hang our heads — we’re in a tough conference, and we know that. Teams are double the size of us, and we still try and compete and fight for every point.

“We know mentally when we step on the court any team has chance to win, and so what can we do on our side to make that happen?” she said. “All those little things will add up, and we’ll hopefully get a win as long as we continue to put in the hard work and dedication.”

The loss dropped the Boilers to 0-3 on the season, with all three matches against SouthWest Suburban Conference opponents. With a shortened season because of COVID-19 meaning less time to fit in so many difficult matches with a young team, Reiniche said the accelerated adjustment period will be beneficial to her team in the long run as the team and coaching staff evaluates what on-court combinations work together.

“To try and figure out the trust issue of the girl to the right and left of you is what we’re working on now,” Reiniche said. “With some young girls and building them up through this fast, quick season, it’s only gonna make us better.”

But the long term isn’t all the Boilers have their eyes on, and they showed at times they could compete with teams such as Lincoln-Way East. Led by senior middle block Avery Kemp, the Boilers were able to trade consistent punches with the Griffins and held several leads early on in the second set.

Their biggest surge came in the middle of the second set when Kemp recorded a kill, then tipped one over the net after point-saving digs from Payton Kohl and Ella DeYoung, before rising up for a block to turn an 11-10 deficit into a 13-11 lead and force a Griffins timeout.

But out of the break, the Griffins adjusted and their attack started missing Kemp and her netfront presence. With a feverish attack from several different hitters, the Griffins took control out of the timeout and quickly regained the second-set lead they rode to victory.

“Avery communicates to those outside pins where she wants them to go so she can close to them,” Reiniche said. “Based on tonight, we had that outside tonight that was hitting our right side block no matter who was out there ... we shut it down a couple times, but [the Griffins] just kept hitting it over our block, and we just have to control what we can control.”

Aside from their spurtability, Reiniche said she also was pleased with what she said was her team’s best defensive effort yet this spring.

“Our defense was impeccable tonight,” Reiniche said. “We were in spots and dug up balls, with a block or with no block; we just couldn’t put them away.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will look for their first win when they visit Homewood-Flossmoor at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.