BOYS SOCCER: Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln-Way East end overtime in a tie

BRADLEY — Tuesday night’s boys soccer matchup between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln-Way East was far from perfect, but the Boilers just barely managed to erase their two-game skid to begin the year by ending their game against the Griffins in a 1-1 tie after neither squad could pull off a goal in 20 minutes of extra time.

Playing in wet and rainy conditions during the contest, both team’s offenses struggled to put the ball into the net early. The Boilers lost one of their key starters in Daniel Sorich, a junior midfielder who left the game with an apparent injury just 10 minutes in. It was a blow Bradley-Bourbonnais struggled to overcome in totality, but the team was able to come together enough to take a draw.

“It had a major impact on our game because Sorich is our starting attacking middle,” said Boilers coach Rohan Robinson. “And it doesn’t seem like he will be ready for Thursday’s game either.”

Despite Sorich’s absence early in the first half, the Boilers still managed to get 10 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes of play, but none was able to connect to the back of the net. The closest Bradley-Bourbonnais got to scoring in the first half was when sophomore forward Michael DeCarlo missed slightly high above the net about 5 yards out with about 16 minutes remaining before halftime.

Luckily, senior goalkeeper Emmet Wolff kept the Griffins off the scoreboard in the first half as well. He totaled fives saves on eight shot attempts by the visitors in the first half alone.

“Wolff has been great for us this year,” Robinson said. “It’s his senior year, and trust me, I wish I could have him back next year because he has grown tremendously from last year. He’s improved so much and commands his box much better this season."

Wolff continued his excellent play by stopping the Griffins' chance to score on a penalty kick with 24 minutes remaining in the second half. The junior caught Lincoln-Way East's Cesar Barranca’s attempt for one of his 13 saves and, shortly after, the Boilers found the scoreboard.

Sophomore forward Luke Daniels drilled the back of the net a couple yards out to give the Boilers a 1-0 lead five minutes later. It was a lead Bradley-Bourbonnais clung to up until Caden Udani tied the game at 1-1 with only four minutes remaining.

“With like 10 minutes left in the game, Lincoln-Way East was throwing everything at us and pushing numbers … and they eventually scored with four minutes left in the game," Robinson said. "And from that point on, they had more confidence in thinking they could win the game."

The Griffins might have had confidence, but they never got a second goal and neither did the Boilermakers, even after an extra 20 minutes of overtime.

“I think we could have done a little bit better in the overtimes,” Robinson said. “We had opportunities getting down to the flanks, and we pretty much squandered them because we held on the ball instead of looking for a diagonal pass, which would have sprung it to the forwards.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Although the Boilers failed to pick up their first win of the year, they didn’t lose either as they gained valuable knowledge heading into their next contest against Homewood-Flossmoor at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

“Something to take from this game is that we were communicating well because the first two games, we were quiet,” Robinson said. “Tonight, we communicated a lot more, and we were talking and helping each other, so overall, I think it was better than the first two games we played.”