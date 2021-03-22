VOLLEYBALL: McNamara gets last laugh in instant classic with Manteno

MANTENO — Riding a two-match win streak, the Bishop McNamara girls volleyball team came into Manteno with high hopes of extending that streak in their rivalry matchup Monday. The Irish seemingly trailed early and often in each set and even were down to their last point when they trailed 24-23 in the third set.

But the Irish were able to dig deep and end Monday night’s match with a roar, winning the third set 27-25 to move their winning streak up to three matches with a 2-1 victory Monday.

“For us as being young as we are, my girls showed a lot of composure,” said Irish coach George Hagemaster.

Bishop McNamara improved to 3-1 on the season, and Manteno fell to 0-1 in a match Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris felt her team played well in for it being its first match of the season.

“I think we were excited to have our home opening match and play against a rival that we always look forward to playing against,” Ferris said. “We definitely had a lot of good moments that I saw tonight, but there are definitely some things we still need to work on.”

The first set was all Panthers early on, as they scored the first three points before maintaining a 14-11 lead halfway through. However, the Irish continually fought back to the point where they were able to take their first lead when Ashyln Mitchell recorded a nice kill to put McNamara up 21-20. Both teams continued to trade points until the Irish were able to put the first set away 30-28, thanks to back to back kills by Jacqueline Allaway and Emma Valant.

“My hitters did a great job tonight,” Hagemaster said. “We hit well in the clutch. For two juniors and a freshman to take control of the game like that was pretty incredible.”

The second set started similarly for the Panthers as they opened on a 14-7 run after back-to-back aces by Manteno’s outside hitter Karli Wenzel. The Panthers’ big lead early allowed them to eventually coast to a 25-16 victory in set two.

Losing the second set by a relatively big margin was all the motivation the Irish needed to readjust and get things done in the third-set tiebreaker.

“I wouldn’t say we were down or anything, but Manteno winning that second set only motivated us more to win in the third-set tiebreaker,” Allaway said.

Much like the first set, the Irish saw themselves down early and never waivered. After Manteno’s Dayli Dwyer opened the third set with back-to-back aces, it looked as if the Panthers finally found their rhythm. However, it was at that point Allaway started to get hot. The Irish captain recorded seven kills in the third set alone, which helped Bishop McNamara overcome an early 10-6 deficit to squeak out a 27-25 win in the third and final set.

“Honestly, I couldn’t think about it too much, I just had to play and rely on my teammates and my setter,” Allaway said. “I think I did pretty good tonight.”

The final set saw ties at 11, 20, 22, 24 and 25 before Allaway landed her final kill and Manteno right-side hitter Midori Dotson returned a rally by hitting it out of bounds to give the Irish the two-point victory in the third set.

“We came in knowing McNamara was going to hit well and that we were going to have to put up a strong block,” Ferris said. “Sadly, tonight we didn’t get as many block touches as we were hoping to.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Mitchell led the Irish with 14 kills, three more than teammate Allaway. Elena Gomez notched 13 kills for the Panthers, and Dwyer added a team-high 16 assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (3-1) returns home for a contest against Riverside-Brookfield at 5:30 p.m. today. Manteno (0-1) will try and rebound in its next matchup against Herscher at 7 p.m. Wednesday.