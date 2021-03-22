ROUNDUP: Kankakee volleyball dominates Thornridge in straight-sets

VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, Thornridge 0

The Kays were able to get everyone involved with a 19-point victory in the first set and a 16-point win in the second set. Kankakee improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

No individual stats were immediately available.

Gibson-City- Melvin-Sibley 2, Cissa Park 0

The Timberwolves fell short despite a valiant effort. Emma Morrical finished as Cissna Park’s top hitter with six kills. Mikayla Knake added a team-high 17 assists and eight digs.

Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Dragons won in straight sets by a combined 29 points. Delaney Panozo led with seven kills. Elisa Garcia dished out seven assists to lead the Dragons in the assists department.

Watseka 2, Armstrong- Potomac 0

The Warriors improved to 3-0 on the season after they took the match 25-18, 25-20 to win in straight sets.

Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with two aces and 10 digs. Kinzie Parsons showed out above the net with a team-high 10 kills, and Kennedy McTaggart led things on the defensive end with four blocks.

Herscher 2, Central 0

The Tigers improved to 3-0, thanks to Alexis Cinnamon, who helped spark a 5-0 run late in the second set to distance themselves from the Comets. She totaled four aces on the evening. Oliva Mendel had 14 assists, and Maddy Offerman and Emma Mendell each added seven kills.

Central got great games by Kamryn Grice and Kaylie Warpet. Grice notched seven kills, six digs and two aces. Warpet chipped in three kills, 17 assists and a block.

Beecher 2, St. Anne 0

The Bobcats were led by Julianna Picicco, who totaled nine digs, six kills and an ace. Talia Messana finished with 11 assists, and Lily Avelar served up a team-high six aces.

No immediate stats were available from St. Anne.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 3, Reed-Custer 0

The Coalers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead by halftime before coasting on its defense in the second half. Levi Counterman scored the first two goals with assists from Bobby Milne and Keegan Johnson. Tim Shebani added the third goal.

No immediate stats were available from the Comets.

Bismarck-Henning 6, Watseka 0

Warriors goalkeeper Andrew Heuring had double the amount of saves as he did goals given up.

FOOTBALL

Saturday: Dwight 35, Walter Christian 0

The Trojans made quick work of Walter Christian in their season-opener. Carson Crouch led Dwight on the ground with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Samuel Edwards chipped in another 77 rushing yards with two more scores. He also added a team-high 13½ tackles, including two for losses.