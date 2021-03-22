FOOTBALL: Watseka survives scare from Momence

KANKAKEE — Taking a two-point deficit into halftime against Momence isn’t how Watseka head coach Aaron Hilgendorf imagined the Warriors beginning the spring 2021 season. But the Warriors’ second-half performance was, as Watseka scored all 22 points of Saturday night’s second half to pull out a 28-8 victory to open the season at Kankakee High School.

“We knew we were going to be in a battle, but the disappointing part for us was how poorly we executed some things, and part of that credit goes to Momence and how hard they were playing,” Hilgendorf said. “Obviously, we wanted to win. It was the goal, and we were able to do it, but we had way too many mistakes.”

Neither team’s offenses really got going at all in the first half outside of two momentum-changing plays. Watseka had numerous opportunities in the first half to put up points, thanks to solid field position off poor punts by Momence. Yet the Warriors only were able to score in the first half off a gigantic turnover when the Redskins muffed a punt return.

It resulted in Watseka linebacker Zane Duran coming up with the pigskin in a dog pile on Momence’s 13-yard line. One play later, Watseka running back Conner Curry found himself in the end zone with 4:09 left in the first quarter on a 13-yard rush before the PAT was no good.

The Warriors rode a 6-0 lead into the second frame until Momence running back TyShaun Watkins took things into his own hands by channeling his inner beast-mode by breaking numerous tackles on his way to a 77-yard touchdown run with about 10 minutes left before halftime. It was a run that only could be compared to Marshawn Lynch’s unbelievable touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFL Wild Card Round.

“Watkins took this game to heart because he felt like he wasn’t getting the respect he thought he should be getting,” Momence head coach Wayne Walker said. “That 77-yard touchdown was pretty awesome.”

Playing with its first lead of the night after the 2-point conversion was successful, the Redskins’ defense turned things up a notch. After his long touchdown run, Watkins picked off a tipped pass by Watseka quarterback Drew Wittenborn on the very next series. Although it didn’t end up leading to points, it did help keep the Redskins’ defense amped up, which is why they were able take an 8-6 lead at the break after Watseka missed a 37-yard field goal right before halftime.

Momence’s lead didn’t last long heading into the second half. Watseka opened up the third quarter by making the adjustment to feed Curry. The senior running back gained multiple first downs as the Warriors drove straight down the field before Tylor Durflinger capped off the drive by punching into the end zone from 2 yards out on a fullback dive, giving Watseka a 14-8 lead after a successful 2-point conversion attempt.

“We started the game and Momence came out really strong,” Curry said. “We weren’t ready for their physicality, and we weren’t getting much going in the run game. At halftime, we talked with myself and the offensive line; we drew up a plan to attack Momence and everything started opening up for us in the end.”

After regaining the lead, the Warriors never turned back. Although Watkins had 142 rushing yards and a score, a bulk of his yardage came in the first half, as the Warriors finally were able to play team defense.

They held Momence’s senior running back to minimal yardage in the second half, which in turn completely shut down the Redskins’ offense. Between the third and fourth quarters, Watseka forced a turnover off an interception by Momence’s quarterback Kud’de Bertram, two turnovers on downs and a punt.

“They were able to run an offense that we weren’t 100 percent prepared for, but we were able to get our guys in the right spots, and they trusted their eyes and played team defense,” Hilgendorf said. “It’s why we were able to hold them scoreless in the second half.”

Momence had no answer for Curry in the second half. He finished with 24 carries for 148 rushing yards and two scores as well as three catches for 32 yards.

“In the second half, Watseka just decided to run the ball, and we couldn’t stop the run,” Walker said. “Penalties might have hurt us as well, but we were struggling to make tackles, and that’s something we have to get better at.”

Watseka took a 6-point lead into the final quarter, when they went on to put the finishing touches with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wittenborn to Brayden Haines and another 16-yard touchdown rush by Curry in the final 10 minutes.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Watseka (1-0) will get ready for another Sangamon Valley Conference matchup against Walther Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. Momence (0-1) returns home for an SVC game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 2 p.m. Saturday.