FOOTBALL: Kankakee's comeback bid denied by Sacred Heart-Griffin

KANKAKEE — When Derek Hart was named the head football coach at Kankakee before the 2019 season, the Kays were looking to snap a three-year playoff drought with the hopes of laying down the early pieces of a long-term foundation.

Just one season later, Hart and the Kays saw their expectations skyrocket to a point they had legitimate victory expectations when they opened the spring 2021 season with a home matchup against Sacred Heart-Griffin and all-time IHSA wins-leading coach Ken Leonard.

Despite never leading, the Kays almost reached their goal, trailing by as few as two points in the second half before settling for a 30-20 loss in an environment and matchup that drew high praise from the best of the best.

"This was like the playoffs, and Kankakee, they’re loaded," Leonard said. "Some people up here told me this may be their best team in school history, and I believe it."

Both defenses made early statements by forcing opposing three-and-outs before the Cyclones drew first blood with a 28-yard field goal and saw that lead grow to 9-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Jatron Bevly one minute into the second quarter.

With an offense sputtering under quarterback Tomele Staples, the Kays made the switch to senior Tyjuane Stewart, the team's starting quarterback the past two years, when they took the field at their own 27 after a Joseph Robinson interception.

On his first play from under center, Stewart found a seam and burst free for a 72-yard scamper before punching it in from 1 yard out on the next play to bring the Kays within a field goal again at 9-6.

Hart said the plan entering the season is to allow Stewart to showcase his skills at other positions to prepare for college, but the Kays had their best chance at staying with the Cyclones with their returning All-Southland and Daily Journal All-Area quarterback.

"I wanna move Ty around because in college he's gonna play multiple positions, but we started slow and needed to do something to get going," Hart said. "And then his first play in, he takes it 70 yards."

The Cyclones responded one play later with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Thompson to KeShon Singleton on a deep ball Robinson was inches away from picking off to help give the Cyclones a 16-6 lead at halftime.

The Kays answered when Stewart scored his second touchdown of the day, a 16-yard score, before finding Johnathan Pitts for the 2-point conversion to pull within two at 16-14, and on the next Cyclone drive, Robertson's second interception of the game set Kankakee up at midfield with a chance to take the lead halfway through the third.

They got close, but the Kays failed a 4th-and-goal attempt from the Cyclones' 6-yard line as time wound down in the third. It appeared the visitors stamped their tickets when Cadinn Morris capped off a nine play, 94-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown catch in the opening seconds of the fourth.

That was until the Kays answered again when Pitts caught a hitch from Stewart, made a lightning-quick move and was 69 yards downfield for a monumental touchdown to make it a 23-20 game with one minute left.

The Cyclones had one last answer in them, as Thompson and Singleton connected for a 48-yard touchdown three plays later to make it 30-20. On the ensuing drive, Stewart was intercepted in the end zone to put and end to the Kays' upset bid.

"We're on the right track. ... I wish we could play these guys again next week because we want to play teams like this every week ...," Hart said. "We're not there yet, but we're close."

For Stewart, one of several three-year varsity seniors who has been there for every step of the Kays' most recent reinvention, Saturday's resilience is proof of how quickly and significantly the program has improved.

"Kankakee has come a long way from my freshman and sophomore year[s] to my junior and senior year[s]," Stewart said. "Coach Hart, [defensive coordinator Ed] Hazlett, all the coaches have come in and turned it around."

That turnaround is what helped the Kays feel comfortable with taking on such a behemoth matchup, one that didn't come across athletic director Ronnie Wilcox's table until the team already had started practice.

With both teams struggling to find opening week opponents to fit within geographical COVID-19 regions, the Illinois High School Association stepped in to help the teams schedule Saturday's contest.

"With no playoffs this year, we wanted our kids to experience a championship-caliber game and see how we measure up," Wilcox said. "We didn't get the win but proved we belong with programs of this caliber."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stewart had 122 rushing yards and two scores and was 9-for-20 passing for 175 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Aveon Pittman had 21 carries for 92 yards. Pitts had 103 yards on six catches, including his touchdown.

Marques Covington and Quavion Autman each had half a sack. Dominick Lee recorded a sack. Robertson's pair of picks led the defense.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays host Thornwood in the opening night of Southland Athletic Conference action at 6:30 p.m. Friday.