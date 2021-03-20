FOOTBALL: McNamara allows 49 unanswered in loss to Wheaton Academy

Daily Journal Staff Report

WHEATON — Friday’s season opener between Bishop McNamara and Wheaton Academy proved to be a game of halves, with the Warriors ultimately outlasting the Irish 49-23.

Bishop McNamara dominated the first two-and-a-half-quarters, leading 23-0 before the Warriors scored 49 unanswered points to beat the Irish for the first time since 2010. The loss dropped the Irish to 0-1 in the Metro Suburban Conference.

Junior quarterback Brady Bertrand hit wide receiver Colton Provost for a 98-yard bomb to put up the first points on the season for the Irish with 7:26 left in the first quarter. Bertrand lofted the ball over 50 yards in the air before Provost ran under for the catch and turned on the jets the rest of the way for the touchdown.

The Irish defense came out ready to play, not yielding a first down in the first quarter.

McNamara’s defense stayed opportunistic in the second quarter, turning Wheaton Academy over on downs once, before recovering fumbles on the next pair of drives.

The duo of Bertrand and Provost connected on another touchdown early in the second quarter, this time for 30 yards to put the Irish up 14-0 after the Claudia Dolliger extra point. Provost adjusted perfectly to the ball in the air, stepping in front of Wheaton Academy’s safety to secure the score.

With 27 seconds left in the second quarter, captain Caleb Smith forced a safety to add two more points to the Irish lead before halftime.

Freshman Jaydon Wright scored the first touchdown of his high school career with 8:45 left in the 3rd quarter. Wright carried the ball three plays in a row, combining for 17 yards before finding paydirt to give the Irish a 23-0 lead.

Wheaton Academy quarterback David Dorn completed a pass to receiver Andrew LaPlant for 28 yards to put the Warriors in striking distance with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Running back Trevor Donna punched the ball in the end zone from six yards out on the next play to cut the lead to 23-6.

Dorn found LaPlant again for 80 yards early in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors in the red zone before Donna scored his second rushing touchdown of the night two plays later. A two-point conversion would make the Irish lead 23-14 with 10:59 remaining in the game.

Joseph Bracy intercepted Bertrand on the next drive and returned the pick to the Irish 19-yard line. Donna scored his third touchdown on the next play to make the score 23-21 with 9:11 left.

After a lost Irish fumble, freshman Liam White caught a 26-yard touchdown to give the Warriors their first lead with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter.

LaPlant intercepted Bertram’s pass and returned it for a touchdown on the very next play from scrimmage to extend Wheaton Academy’s lead to 35-23. Dorn ran for a touchdown and White added a pick-six in the game’s final minute to make the score 49-23.

No stats were immediately available.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish resume Metro Suburban Conference play against Riverside-Brookfield at home at 7 p.m. Friday.