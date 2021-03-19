FOOTBALL: Special teams, field position plague Boilermakers late against LW-C

BRADLEY — Ethan McCarty made the play every young football player dreams of Friday night.

With his Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers trailing Lincoln Way Central 24-14 halfway through the fourth quarter, McCarty crossed field as he gained speed, zig-zagging through the field before turning on the speed burst as he hit the left sideline and dashed 79 yards to five the Boilermakers momentum as they cut their deficit to 24-20.

“After I scored I was like, ‘yeah, we got this win,’” McCarty said. “We were giving the team motivation and I really believed in us, unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it out.”

The Boilermakers didn’t pull it out because the Knights’ Charlie Graefen followed McCarty’s spectacular skills with his own highlight-reel play, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown on the ensuing play, before capping the night off with a four-yard scamper to secure a a 38-20 victory, starting the Boilers’ season at 0-1 in the process.

The two teams traded gut punches for most of the first three quarters, as that 24-14 Knights lead was the first time either team led by more than a touchdown. But as the game went on, the Boilers lost their defensive edge, thanks in large part to brilliant special teams play that allowed the Knights to start six of their seven second-half drives inside the Boilers’ 35-yard line.

“We got worn out a bit physically,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl said. “But I never thought we were out of it until they put all those points up there the last six or seven minutes.”

As for the special teams difference, which included a missed Boilermakers extra point, a few shanked punts and inconsistent kickoff coverage, Kohl said those woes are on him.

“It’s important to tell players as coaches that we mess up too,” Kohl said. “Special teams were huge for us tonight and for them, too ... they definitely had the edge on us tonight.”

There was plenty of positive feedback for the Boilers, particularly offensively. McCarty had 177 of the team’s 261 rushing yards. With a senior-heavy offensive line that was terrific in run and pass protection and a mauler of a fullback in Hollist Daniels, the strength of the team’s ground attack looks bright through a week.

“If we’re gonna have success we have to control the football,” Kohl said. “Ethan McCarty is one of the most enjoyable kids I’ve ever coached in my life.

“He’s a great kid, cares about his teammates and he loves football,” Kohl continued. “And he knows it’s the offensive line and the first thing he does is turn to them and tell them they do a great job.”

That running game will be important as the Boilers bring along a pair of new quarterbacks to replace three-year starter Keaton Schmidt. Junior Caige Williams was 6-for-8 for 56 yards with touchdown passes to Mark Robinson and Zach Starr. Sophomore Neal May went 2-for-6 for 7 yards.

“I saw a lot out of all of our younger teammates — during practice they work their tails off and it transferred over to the game,” McCarty said. “Our quarterbacks are gonna develop and I believe in both of them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McCarty’s 177 yards came on 22 carries. Nathan Murphy added 51 yards on eight carries. Starr had 34 yards receiving and a sack. Omarien Sherrod also had a sack and Daniels had a tackle for loss.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers have one of their biggest tests of the season when they visit Bolingbrook at 1 p.m. Saturday.