Senior-heavy Central ready to leave everything on the field

<strong>2021 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Brian Spooner (26th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 172-103, 158-78 at Central

<strong>Conference:</strong> Sangamon Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Quarterfinalist, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Semifinalist, 2012

<strong>2019 Record:</strong> 11-1

<strong>2021 Schedule</strong>

3/19 7 p.m. Iroquois West

3/26 7 p.m. Seneca

4/3 2 p.m. @Dwight

4/10 1 p.m. @Walter Christian

4/16 7 p.m. @Momence

4/23 7 p.m. Watseka

It's been almost a year since the multi-sport athletes at Central learned their spring seasons were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then they've tried their hands at golf, ran another strong cross country season and were a point away from a Sangamon Valley Conference basketball championship.

But that entire time, most of the Comets ready to strap their helmets up this spring have been waiting to get back on the gridiron more than anything, particularly the team's 11 seniors that have a total of 21 varsity letters before even counting 2021.

"The biggest disappointment, especially with the seniors because they had such high expectations for themselves, is no playoffs," Comets coach Brian Spooner said. "But I know they've been waiting 400-plus days to spend one last season together."

The self-expectations in Clifton stem from 9-0 2019 regular season that ended with a 37-19 loss in the Class 2A Quarterfinals to Fieldcrest. With quarterback Jay Lemenager and his top weapon Jacob Shoven, a pair of players who were All-Everything-But-American last season, as well as fellow three-year skill players Garrett Graham, Chandler Burrow and Caden Perry back, the points on the scoreboard could be higher than the head count at the Clifton pool on a toasty, summer day.

"Even in the NFL, you see a quarterback has tremendous chemistry with a receiver and you know on a 3rd-and-8, he's going to that guy; that's how Jay is but with three, four, even five guys," Spooner said. "We've got three receivers who have started since their sophomore years ... I think they just feed off each other."

With Shoven, Burrow and Perry out wide, Graham will run behind a line that lost anchor Caleb Toberman to graduation, but returns Garrett Manny and Cade Alexander. Spooner said that Graham was so eager to get back in the gym when COVID-19 restrictions were initially eased last year that he initially bulked up too much, but has since found a perfect physique just in time for the season.

"We had to have a talk because when all they could do was lift he was getting a little too big," Spooner said. "We got to see them briefly again in December and he lost too much [weight], but now he's right where he needs to be in the 180-190 pound rage to use his speed on offense and throw his weight around on defense."

Graham and his classmates will all see significant action on both sides of the ball for a defense Spooner said is short on depth but high on talent. As great as the Comets' top talents are offensively, players like Burrow, Shoven and Perry have already put their names at or near the top of several defensive records.

Several Comets seniors plan on playing football in college, and while some have already made their commitments, others are still weighing their options. Whether they have or haven't made that decision, all of their seniors are back, something Spooner feels fortunate about after seeing other schools lose seniors who have already locked up scholarships.

"Kids had to make their individual decisions on playing in the spring because everyone's situation is different, but fortunately for us we didn't really lose anybody," Spooner said. "Quite a few seniors have already committed, so that part's off their plates and now it's time to strap it up and show they're worthy of that recognition."