Redskins preparing for a huge leap forward in 2021

<strong>2021 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Wayne Walker (5th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 12-25

<strong>Conference:</strong> Sangamon Valley

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 2A First Round, 2016

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 2A Semifinalist, 1991

<strong>2019 Record:</strong> 1-8

<strong>2021 Schedule</strong>

3/20 7 p.m. Watseka (at Kankakee)

3/27 2 p.m. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (at Kankakee)

4/3 2 p.m. Walter Christian (at Kankakee)

4/9 7 p.m. @Seneca

4/16 7 p.m. Central

4/23 7 p.m. Dwight

Momence’s 2019 campaign finished exactly like it did in 2018 where the Redskins went just 1-8 overall. The squad’s lone win came against Sangamon Valley Conference foe Iroquois West for the second year in a row, leaving for another underwhelming season. The past season's struggles are something fifth-year head coach Wayne Walker wants to keep in the past.

“We have kids and coaches that take that to heart,” Walker said. “We know we should be better than 1-8 and our kids are definitely prepared from this offseason.

“They know here at Momence we shouldn’t have two seasons back-to-back of 1-8 so we are trying to flip that around.”

In order to flip the switch and have a clean slate for the 2021 shortened season, coach Walker has put a renewed focus on the fundamentals in practice since his team is made up of 50 percent underclassmen.

“Every year you look to see what you can change offensively and defensively, but this year has been more about what we can change at practice,” Walker said. “The kids are getting better every practice and they hold themselves to a higher sense of accountability.”

The increase in expectations will start with newly found quarterback Kud'de Bertram who is set to take over under center for the graduated Grant Laney at the quarterback position. Bertram is a multi-sport athlete who has been making a smooth transition from basketball to football by soaking up all the knowledge from his coaching staff in practice.

“Bertram has made great strides from where he was last year,” Walker said. “Every time he comes to practice he’s taken the coaching and he understands what we want out of him.”

Momence’s offense ran out of an unbalanced single wing formation last season and given the progression the Redskins coaching staff has seen out of Bertram the squad will look to air it out more this season.

Bertram’s ability to pass the pigskin should come easier with a veteran line that is made up of mostly upperclassmen. Seniors Kody Lawrence and Brady Bishir and juniors Ethan Mills and Dawson Petkunas are all set to make their returns starting in the trenches.

Defensively, Lawrence is back to lead a linebacker unit that returns a healthy amount of experience, while junior Sam Peterson will give Momence good push up front on the defensive line.

“Defensively we are focusing on creating turnovers and getting better at tackling,” Walker said.

Additionally, Momence will look to get additional support from its notable newcomers in Zane Duran and Anthony Martinez. Duran will look to make a name for himself in a deep linebacker core meanwhile Martinez should become one of the Redskins top receiving threats on the outside.

“It will be interesting to see what those two kids do week one for us,” Walker said.

All things considered there’s no doubt this season will be a fresh look for the Redskins. They have 22 players out of their 43-man roster that are either freshmen or sophomores. Nonetheless, it’s apparent that Momence is dialed in on becoming more competitive in the SVC in the conference's final season.

“Our team goals are to get better at practice everyday, and for me personally, to get more than one win," Walker said. “It’s not a high goal, but I think we should be above .500 and prove our record more than we have in the year’s past.”