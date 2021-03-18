Peotone prepared for more blue-collar football

2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Apostolos Tsiamas (6th season)

Career Record: 26-22

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2017

2019 Record: 6-4

2021 Schedule

3/19 7 p.m. Herscher

3/26 7 p.m. @Streator

4/1 7 p.m. Manteno

4/8 7 p.m. @Lisle

4/16 7 p.m. Wilmington

The Peotone Blue Devils’ football team will blend experience in key positions with a slew of fresh faces as they battle Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents in 2021.

This year’s squad features 11 seniors and a dozen juniors to give coach Apostolos Tsiamas plenty to work with, in addition to 10 hungry sophomores that will find themselves in the fold as well.

“We’re really young in a lot of positions, so a lot of kids will be gaining valuable experience in this shortened season,” Tsiamas said. “We’re gonna blink and the season will be over, blink again and it will be next year already, so we’re going to take advantage of the opportunities we get to play.

“Probably seven or eight weeks ago I didn’t even know if we would be getting this opportunity.”

The blueprint of the team will remain the same. Expect a hard-nosed, physical group that is prepared for the trials and tribulations of the ICE conference.

“We want to compete on every play,” Tsiamas said. “We want to run the football, play great defense and effective special teams.

“All the teams we play in our league have great coaches and are always well prepared. Nothing will come easy.”

Peotone’s offense averaged 195 yards per game on the ground last season, and 50 through the air, but will have to replace a plethora of skill players from a season ago, including quarterback Max Gesswein, running back Sam Biedron and tight end Logan Heflin. However, top offensive weapon Ben Balmer returns after a nice junior campaign.

The senior running back rushed for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games last year. Tsiamas said that Balmer is among the best ballcarriers he’s had during his tenure at Peotone.

“He’s one of those backs that if there’s no running lane, Ben’s gonna drop his shoulder and make something out of nothing and churn out yards,” Tsiamas said. “He’s a special back and there is no doubt we struggled when he wasn’t on the field last year.”

Last season the Blue Devils averaged 32 points per game in the regular season when Balmer played and just 6 points per game when he was out with an injury.

Senior Mike Kraft and juniors TJ Chenoweth and Ryan Moe will also receive carries at wingback while sophomore Dawson Piper will play fullback. Lincoln-Way East transfer Tristan Weglarz will take over quarterback duties in his senior season after winning the IHSA Class 8A State championship last year.

Tsiamas said that Weglarz will help maximize their offense with his throwing and running abilities.

“Tristan’s athletic with a big arm and is a savvy football mind,” Tsiamas said. “He’s going to add some things to our offense that we haven’t had in the past few years.

“We’re still a double-wing team that wants to establish the run but he can do some things in play-action and on the edge that will help us.”

Tyler Hendricker returns to the defensive line and looks to build on a breakout sophomore campaign in which he recorded 55 tackles, 6 sacks, and recovered two fumbles. He’ll anchor the lines along with returning starter Austin Massat.

“Tyler has a high motor to go with his size and strength,” Tsiamas said. “He was really raw last year, but his understanding of the game has improved. He’s worked his tail off and I’m excited to see what he can do the next couple of years.”

With having no playoffs this season, Peotone will look to send off its seniors off on a high note while building the foundation for the next few years to come. One game of note for the Blue Devils is their Rumble on Route 50 matchup with rival Manteno, a game the Blue Devils lost 14-7 without Balmer last year.

“Last year’s loss left a bitter taste in our mouths,” Tsiamas said. “It’ll be nice for both teams to get to play that game after all the kids have gone through this year.”