McNamara keeps high hopes in unconventional season

<strong>2021 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Rich Zinanni (46th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 361-144

<strong>Conference:</strong> Metro Suburban

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 4A Quarterfinalist, 2019

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Champs, 2015

<strong>2019 Record:</strong> 8-4

<strong>2021 Schedule</strong>

3/19 7 p.m. @Wheaton Academy

3/26 7 p.m. Riverside-Brookfield

4/3 3 p.m. Chicago Christian

4/9 7 p.m. Elmwood Park

4/16 7 p.m. @Immaculate Conception

4/23 7 p.m. @St. Francis

Anyone looking for evidence of how different this football season is needs to look no further than Bishop McNamara and head coach Rich Zinanni. There's not much Zinanni hasn't experienced with football, but that changed at practice last week.

"It's the first time that all the kids were actually around and able to sing happy birthday to me," Zinanni said. "My birthday's in March and we're always together in the fall so that was definitely different."

Zinanni has a bit more waiting to do before he can see if the team grants his birthday wish of a week one victory against Wheaton Academy. When they take the field, the Fighting Irish will have a new quarterback for the first time in four years as they look to replace three-year starter, Tyler Hiller, who graduated.

Junior Brady Bertrand won the job in the offseason and will quarterback a balanced offense, but he won't be the only one taking snaps. With all-state weapon Manny Harris already experienced as a receiver and running back, Zinanni figures Harris might as well take some snaps himself.

"We're gonna run some spread and some I-Formation and see how things go; there will be some teams we want to overpower and others we want to finesse," Zinanni said. "We've used Manny as a Wildcat quarterback and have some stuff for him, so I'm happy with where we're at."

Harris ran for 860 yards and added another 474 receiving yards with 19 total touchdowns in 2019. The future preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois University has drawn high praise from Zinanni, who compared him to former McNamara and Notre Dame star Lee Lafayette, and will join Roosevelt University commit Caleb Smith (running back/linebacker) as two-way, three-year starters.

"They're just football guys," Zinanni said. "They didn't get to go to camps, do much recruiting or visit anywhere, but I know those guys could play anywhere."

There are plenty more returning starters for the Irish other than their two leaders. Defensive back Alex Willis has drawn high praise from Zinanni in the secondary where he stars with Harris, where returning starting receiver Colton Provost could see more snaps there. Six-foot-5 twins Andrew and Matthew Arseneau bring versatility and size at several positions, including defensive end.

Additionally, Zinanni expects some fresh faces to make instant impacts. Luke Christie has shown a nose for the ball in the secondary while Caleb Martin and Mel Hay will join Smith at linebacker. At all three levels of the defense, Zinanni sees the toughness a successful unit needs.

"The keys are number one, to be physical, and number two, to know what they're doing with their assignments and alignments so they can read and react," Zinanni said. "As long as we do what we're supposed to do we should be pretty good on defense."

In this year's six-game Metro Suburban Conference season, the Irish save their two best for last with trips to Immaculate Conception and St. Francis to end the year, their only two conference losses in two years.

But in such an uncertain season, Zinanni just hopes he and the team make it that far with their health and seasons still in tact.

"We know the people we're playing and we have some really good rivalries with them," Zinanni said. "We have no time to rest and the crazy thing is you just don't know.

"You just have to assume everything will be fine and go from there."