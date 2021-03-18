Longtime professional Hazen joins Game Night booth

Daily Journal Staff Report

More than a year since the last local prep sports radio broadcast, when Game Night Powered by OAK Orthopedics returns to airwaves Friday, it will do so with the voice of a longtime industry professional.

Bill Hazen will replace Paul Schmidt as the play-by-play voice of the Game Night team, joining color commentator and Daily Journal sports editor Mason Schweizer.

Hazen called the IHSA Football State Championships for SportsChannel during the mid-1980s until he was named the TV play-by-play voice of the Indiana Pacers. Hazen also called the Chicago Bulls TV games and was at the microphone when Michael Jordan made his professional debut.

Hazen has called about 200 events for ESPN, with his play-by-play showcased on two ESPN documentaries (“The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and “Pony Excess,” part of the critically acclaimed “30-for-30” series).

His other play-by-play assignments have included Southwest Conference football and basketball, Marquette basketball, Missouri basketball, Houston Rockets basketball, Big 12 baseball, Northwestern basketball, DePaul basketball, Notre Dame basketball, Northern Illinois football and basketball, Illinois-Chicago basketball and volleyball, the Mid-American Conference Football Game of the Week, the Mid-Con Basketball Game of the Week and the Chicagoland Prep Football and Basketball Game of the Week. He also produces and hosts the syndicated sports program “College Sports Weekly.”

Hazen and Schweizer will open the football season Friday, when Bradley-Bourbonnais hosts Lincoln-Way Central at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast can be found on XCountry 106.5 F.M. and 105.5 F.M. The Ticket or online at xcountry1065.com.

“We’ll be telling a very unusual story in this year’s prep football season,” Hazen said. “I am very pleased and honored to be working with a superbly-dedicated team, which has been serving area sports fans for years.

“That makes my job an easy one since there is already a solid foundation in place.”