Herscher set for comeback in 2021

<strong>2021 Outlook</strong>

<strong>Head Coach:</strong> Dan Wetzel (24th season)

<strong>Career Record:</strong> 112-107, 94-95 at Herscher

<strong>Conference:</strong> Illinois Central Eight

<strong>Last Playoff:</strong> Class 3A Semifinals, 2018

<strong>Best Playoff:</strong> Class 3A State Runner-Up, 1998

<strong>2019 Record:</strong> 3-6

<strong>2021 Schedule</strong>

3/19 7 p.m. @Peotone

3/26 7 p.m. Wilmington

4/1 7 p.m. @Streator

4/9 7 p.m. Reed-Custer

4/16 7 p.m. Manteno

Herscher’s 2018 state playoff run all the way to the IHSA Class 3A Semifinals feels all but a memory at this point. The Tigers have had major turnover since they last played on the gridiron over a year and a half ago, where they finished just 3-6 and missed the playoffs.

“It’s a process — we had a nice run in 2018, and we're trying to rebuild our squad to get back to that point,” Tigers coach Dan Wetzel said. “So, it takes a little time. It’s a process that doesn’t happen over night, and so, we've got to build it brick by brick.”

With so many newcomers and players learning new positions, the Tigers will need to key in on the little things, such as making sure they are in shape and understanding new player roles, a difficult task with such a quick turnaround from winter sports.

“We got to be in shape because we don’t have a lot of numbers,” Wetzel said. “The big thing is we need to play as a team. Everyone is going to have to do their role, understand their role and what’s expected of them.

"It’s the only we are going to succeed. We've got to be great technicians … all the little things will matter for us. If we do the little things right, then we will be in every game.”

The Tigers will return three-year starter and playmaker on the outside in Camden Burns. The wideout has plenty of experience in big games and lets his play do the talking.

“Berns leads by example with his work ethic,” Wetzel said. “He works everyday at practice like it’s a Friday night and so he doesn’t say a lot, but with his actions and how he practices the kids follow him … he'll bring a lot to both the offense and defense and get us through some tough times.”

Wetzel will look for Berns to lead a group of talented underclassmen, including Travis Jones, who is set to make some serious noise as one of the top tight end talents in the area. Jones was only the second freshman who Wetzel has called up to play at the varsity level in his 24 years of coaching at Herscher when he brought Jones up last season.

“I haven’t really started any freshman since I’ve been coaching for 30-plus years," Wetzel said. "He’s a tremendous talent at tight end/defensive end for us, and he can do a lot of different things. We are going to lean on him quite a bit.”

Besides leaning on Berns and Jones, Herscher will look to get back to a solid ground and pound game with returning junior halfback Cody Lunsford.

Austin Jones will lead the Tigers on the defensive side, as he returns as the squad’s top linebacker. He'll be joined by returners like Berns and Lunsford as Herscher prepares to show some promise in Illinois Central Eight Conference play this season.

“These guys are a team that’s going to really get the foundation going and hopefully spring board us to bigger and better things as the year’s go on,” Wetzel said.