Excitement continues to build at Kankakee

Mason Schweizer

2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Derek Hart (2nd season)

Career Record: 10-10, 9-2 at Kankakee

Conference: Southland

Last Playoff: Class 5A Second Round, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 5A Semifinalist, 2008

2019 Record: 9-2

2021 Schedule

3/20 3 p.m. Sacred Heart-Griffin

3/26 6:30 p.m. Thornwood

4/2 7 p.m. Rich Township

4/9 7 p.m. @Bloom

4/16 7 p.m. Thornton

4/23 7 p.m. @Crete-Monee

The prolonged football offseason has felt at time like just a day at Kankakee, and like several years other times. On one hand, the team has been working together to continue where they left off after last year’s nine-win season every moment they can.

On the other hand, the bitter memory of the team’s 2019 season-ending 22-18 loss to Mascoutah, a yard away from victory, in the second round of the IHSA Class 5A Playoffs lingers in the background each time they’re together. And that’s why Kays coach Derek Hart has seen his senior-led team so focused as they prepare to take the field again this week.

“A lot of us were thinking we wouldn’t get the chance to play this year, but our senior class has stuck together through this whole [pandemic] and they’re still just as excited as they were at the start of the summer,” Kays coach Derek Hart said. “We came up short by a yard in the playoffs and that hasn’t left us yet. That’s still on our minds.”

The memory isn’t all that’s back from the 2019 Kays program that won their first playoff game in a decade and tied a program-high wins mark over the past two decades with their 9-2 record.

All-Southland and Daily Journal All-Area defensive end Willie Norwood and all 70 of his tackles and nine sacks are back to lead a Kankakee defense that returns speed, tenacity, experience and a mean streak inherited from defensive coordinator Ed Hazlett, not to mention allowing 11 points per game last season, second in the area.

Norwood and Marcus Covington form a fearsome edge duo while Nick Hall will move from the line to a linebacker unit that features returning starter Philip Birdsong. Joeron Hill is a three-year starter at safety and leads a defensive backfield Hart would rank up there with the state’s best.

“Coach Hazlett does such a good job of getting those kids excited and fired up ...,” Hart said. “We have leaders at all levels, from defensive back to linebacker to defensive line.”

There’s experience back on the offense as well. Tyjuane Stewart is back to quarterback the Kays after throwing for 1,255 yards and running for 600 more and leading Kankakee to 39.7 points per game last season. But Hart said his third-year starting quarterback will be seen all along the offense this year.

“Whatever he does he’s gonna do well, he’s just so good at everything and he’s gonna work at what he needs to work on to get better,” Hart said. “And that’s the good thing with the spring and getting an opportunity for younger kids to get some time.

“Ty is probably gonna be an athlete in college at receiver or defensive back so that gives us the opportunity to see him in different positions.”

Hill will see more snaps at receiver as well, where he’ll line up alongside Johnathan Pitts, a player Hart said has been perhaps the most dedicated player he’s ever coached in almost a decade of coaching.

“I don’t know a kid who’s worked harder, even through COVID, than Johnathan has,” Hart said. “In our playoff game that we lost he made a couple of mistakes, and you can see how important to him that was and with how hard he’s worked, I think he has a chance for a huge spring.”

The Kays will look to win their first Southland Athletic Conference title in school history this season, but whether or not that happens, Hart knows a great foundation is being laid in his second year as coach.

“It helps so much building a program when you have a group like we have,” Hart said. “They show up on time every day, they pay attention and they’re coachable, and that’s what you look for when you’re trying to build a program.”