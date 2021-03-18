Bearcat football ready to prove they're still a top program in the I8FA

<strong>2021 Outlook</strong>

Head Coach: Clint Schwartz (9th Season)

Career Record: 40-39

Conference: Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Last Playoff: I8FA State Runner-up, 2019

Best Playoff: I8FA State Champions, 2018

2019 Record: 12-1

<strong>2021 Schedule</strong>

3/19 7 p.m. @Schlarman

3/25 7 p.m. Blue Ridge

3/31 7 p.m. St. Thomas More

4/10 3 p.m. @Martinsville

4/17 2 p.m. @Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

4/23 7 p.m. @Decatur Lutheran

Milford-Cissna Park may have lost numerous key parts from its teams that finished as the Illinois 8-Man Football Association State Champions in 2018 and second place last season, but don’t tell that to Bearcats head coach Clint Schwartz, who sees another stocked cupboard of options this spring.

“We lost some really key guys from last season but we have a good mix of older kids and youngers kids this year that are stepping in,” Schwartz said. “I’d say we're a veteran team because most of our starters are seniors and juniors who’ve had plenty of experience.”

Although there will be no state playoffs this season as well as only a six-game schedule don’t expect the Bearcats lower their expectations. They've been the premier program in the first two years of the I8FA, the only team to reach the title game in each of the association's first two years of existence.

“We're taking it like it’s a normal year,” Schwartz said. “We aren’t taking anything lightly and we are going to make it the most genuine experience we can.”

In order to remind everyone just how dominant the Bearcats are in I8FA, Milford-Cissna Park is going to have to rely on its new quarterback, Trey Totheroh, who is replacing Penn Stoller, one of the most successful student-athletes in program history.

Totheroh is transitioning from cornerback to under center for the first time at the varsity level and luckily for him, he will have some familiar faces beside him in returning all-state running back Angel Salinas and three-year starting offensive lineman Jacob Nash.

“We’ve known for a long time that Totheroh is a leader,” Schwartz said. “And that’s the type of person you want to be at quarterback … he’s going to pick guys up and make guys better.”

The senior quarterback will look to command an offense that will rely heavily on its rushing attack with Salinas making his return to the backfield. Salinas rushed for over 1,000 yards last season with 13 touchdowns.

Outside of focusing on a ground-and-pound game, the Bearcats will look to pick apart whatever the defense gives them this season, whether it be in the passing game or running game.

“We’ve never talked about having to have a certain identity on offense,” Schwartz said. “We're going to take what the defense gives us and luckily our kids are unselfish.”

Much like the offense, Milford-Cissna Park’s defense will have similar turnover with guys switching positions as well as some new solid talent that’s been brought up.

The Bearcats have moved Jarid Woodby from cornerback to safety with hopes he can be one of the team’s leaders and signal caller. In addition, they have a new talented duo of linebackers in Mason Blanck and Nick McKinley.

“Everybody has bought in and everyone knows what expected of them, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Schwartz said.

With this year being such a weird season with everything related to COVID-19, coach Schwartz is keeping his team focused on the controllables.

“Our mentality is tying to take care of what we can take care of, whether that's in training or playing under the lights."