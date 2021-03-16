ROUNDUP: Herscher's Schwarzkopf scores hat-trick; Momence downs rivals IW

BOYS SOCCER

Herscher 5, Lisle 2

Trey Schwarzkopf finished with a hat trick, scoring a team-high three goals. Logan Lunsford dished out three assists with a goal. Jace Martin totaled eight saves in the net.

Momence 4, Iroquois West 0

The Redskins poured in four goals during the final 40 minutes after going scoreless in the first half to run away with one against their rivals. Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa had five saves. No other immediate stats were available from Momence.

Raider’s goalkeeper Daniel Kimbro had four saves.

Reed-Custer 2, Streator 1

The Comets took a 2-0 lead at halftime before Streator scored the lone goal of the second half.

Danny Kuban snagged two goals off assists from Mendi Alieu and Braxton Brassard. Stephen Condreay recorded nine saves in the net.

Manteno 3, Wilmington 1

The Panthers picked up a victory, thanks to Alec Miller who scored a team-high two goals and an assist. Gabe Cavellero added another goal.

Illinois Lutheran 8, Watseka 0

The Warriors struggled to keep the ball out of the net all day. Despite giving up eight goals, Andrew Heuring still managed to finish with 12 saves in the Warriors’ first game at their new field.

Peotone 1, Coal City 0

The Blue Devils picked up a win, thanks to a late penalty kick with six minutes left. No immediate stats were available from Peotone.

Alex Baudino had four shots on goal to lead the Coalers in their defeat. Colin Hart had six saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0

Cissna Park lost in straight sets by a combined seven points. Audrey Kaeb finished with a team-high three aces off serves. Brooklyn Stadeli gave her best defensive effort with nine digs. Carly Pence recorded five kills, and Mikayla Knake dished out 17 assists.

Watseka 2, Momence 0

The Warriors opened their volleyball season with a shutout victory against the Redskins. Maggie Guimond led Watseka with four aces. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each notched nine digs. Kinzie Parsons and Teagan Cawthon both notched a team-high seven kills.

Peotone 2, Dwight 0

The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 on the season with a strong showing against the Trojans. Lily-Grace Stupegia did a bit of everything with nine digs, two aces and a kill to lead Peotone. Malay Sayre added three kills and four digs. Delaney Balmer totaled six dimes to go with her two aces.

MEN’S SOCCER

Olivet 5, Holy Cross 2

With both teams deadlocked at two at the half, the Tigers came up clutch with a three-goal outburst in the second to turn a nail-biter into a blowout.

Max Jasper scored three of those Tigers goals. James Lynch scored and had an assist, and Unla Husseini also scored. Mike Giannota had eight saves.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Olivet 3, Indiana Northwest 1

The Tigers took to the road and had little trouble taking a victory home Tuesday night to improve to 11-1 on the season. No individual stats were available.