ROUNDUP: Wilmington takes second in state cheer; Mac and G-SW win at IDTA state

IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals

Wilmington found itself less than a point away from its second state title in three years but ultimately settled for second in the small school division of Saturday’s state finals. The Wildcats (94.40) finished second to Greenville (94.94).

Dwight (85.37) finished 18th in the small division, and Bradley-Bourbonnais (91.91) took 13th in the large division

Illinois Drill Team Association State Finals

After they both fell short of championships at the IHSA State Finals two weekends ago, the dance teams at Gardner-South Wilmington and Bishop McNamara both won trophies at the IDTA State Finals this weekend.

The Panthers won first place in the A Division in the pom and dance competitions, the first two state titles in program history. Panthers coach Nicole Leigh also was inducted into the IDTA Hall of Fame, and senior Abigail Ozee won the IDTA Senior Scholarship award.

The Irish brought a first-place trophy back to Kankakee when they won the A Division of the hip-hop competition.

SVC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Iroquois West 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 44

Emma Lopez hit a shot as time expired to give the Raiders a win and the third-place trophy in the tournament. Shea Small led Iroquois West with 15 points, and Shelby Johnson added 7 points for the Raiders, who finished the season 9-7.

The Panthers turned in another impressive season with a 12-4 record. Kylie Hawks had 19 points, Abby Beck added 13 points, and Addi Fair scored 11 points.

Central 47, Dwight 33

The Comets saw their season end by taking fifth place and an 8-11 record. Natalie Prairie led the Comets, and all scorers, with 17 points. Kamryn Grice had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Trojans (6-7) were led by Kayla Kodat’s 14 points and six rebounds. Kassy Kodat added 8 points.

Cissna Park 52, Momence 29

The Timberwolves saved their best offensive output of the season for their last game to take seventh. Emma Morical and Kenadee Edelman each had 10 points. No individual stats were reported for Momence.

SVC BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Milford 65, Momence 45

The Bearcats ran away with things Saturday to take third in the tournament and finish the season with a 14-6 record. Trey Totheroh led the Bearcats with 21 points. Luke McCabe had 11 points, and Trace Fleming scored 10 points.

Jasper Jones led Momence with 15 points, and Jaden Walls added 10 points, as Momence finished the season with a 4-4 record.

Watseka 51, Cissna Park 33

The Warriors took the fifth-place trophy by a healthy margin in front of their home crowd. Conner Curry’s 14 points led Watseka. Brayden Haines scored 10 points, and Drew Wittenborn added 9 points.

Sam Kaeb had 10 points to lead the Timberwolves. Ian Rogers added 9 points.

Dwight 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

The seventh-place game Saturday saw the largest margin of victory as the Trojans knocked off one of their biggest rivals in their season finale. Brandon Ceylor scored 23 points to lead Dwight, with 18 of those coming in the first half. Trent Tilley and Wyatt Thompson each scored 10 points.

Connor Steichen scored a dozen points for the Panthers, and Kevin Ferrari added 6 points.

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Without their senior swimmers, who elected to end their seasons at either their final home meet or their meet against Kankakee last week, the Boilermakers traveled to Lockport, where senior diver Isaiah Swilley made the most of his 11 dives and broke his own school record with 501.25 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 25 Olivet 31, St. Francis 27

The Tigers found themselves in a fourth-quarter hole for the first time all season Saturday but not for long, as the Tigers quickly erased a 27-24 deficit as Jalen Dunnigan’s 93-yard kickoff return touchdown put the Tigers ahead for the final seven minutes of the game.

Dunnigan also had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Aaaje Grayson took 21 carries and turned them into 121 yards and two touchdowns, as the Tigers improved to 6-0.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 13 Morton 69, KCC 58

The Cavaliers took a tough loss to one of the nation’s top teams Saturday despite 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals from Brandi Hudson. Emma Morts, Madison Allen, Destiny Goodwin and Madison LaBranche each scored 6 points.

No. 1 Thomas More 98, Olivet 82

The Tigers were paired up with the top team in the country in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament, where their season ended with a 16-point loss. Kennedy Johnson had a game-high 35 points for the Tigers. Olivia Demosthenes had 10 points off the bench.