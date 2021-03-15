GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka ends SVC run with tournament championship

WATSEKA — Except for a state trophy, Watseka’s girls basketball team couldn’t have ended its season any better than it did Saturday.

In the final girls basketball game in Sangamon Valley Conference history, the SVC Tournament championship the Warriors hosted against heated rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda, the Warriors closed out a perfect conference season — and SVC girls hoops — with a 36-25 victory to leave no doubt as to who the cream of the SVC crop is.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 9 points on several occasions in the first half but were all over the final two quarters, allowing just 5 points as their lead did nothing but grow when it was taken in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

“I know the beginning matters, but there [are] four quarters for a reason,” Watseka senior point guard Natalie Schroeder said. “I knew we just had to keep playing, and defense was gonna win this game.”

Schroeder certainly was right, as the Warriors emerged victorious from the 32-minute slobberknocker by turning the intensity up until the knob broke, allowing just five Panthers points in the second half, a fitting way for Warriors coach Barry Bauer to see this year’s team out.

“Defense and rebounding has always been the strong suit of this team; we gave up some early offensive rebounds that gave [the Panthers] baskets, but we knew we’d clean that up,” Bauer said. “Giving up just 5 points in the second half, that’s just what this team has been like all year.”

Warriors senior forward Kinzie Parsons said the team felt a bit disrupted after falling in an early 13-4 hole with some foul trouble on the way to the halftime break. But when her and her teammates came to the realization the next two quarters were all they had left, that next gear they hit just came naturally.

“[The Panthers] going on a run and our foul trouble kind of made us nervous at first,” Parsons said. “But once halftime hit and we found the courage to go all out since it was our last chance, that really secured the win.”

The win ended a dominant four-year conference streak for the Warriors, whose 2021 season ended with a 17-1 record, including a 15-0 conference mark.

In addition to closing out the tournament as the champions, they also won the regular season title for the fourth straight year, ending their time in the SVC with an unheard-of 25-game conference regular season winning streak.

“It became a goal of [the team’s] when we found out there was no regional postseason; we thought how cool it would be if we could keep the streak going and win both championships,” Bauer said. “It was very easy for them to switch gears and focus on another goal. It’s a very odd way to end the year but very fulfilling.”

Ironically enough, Schroeder reached a monumental scoring milestone in the defensive slugfest when she became the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points.

“I just went out playing my game,” Schroeder said. “I knew I was close but that if I kept thinking about it, I would try [too hard], but if I just played my game, it would come.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart each tied for the team lead with 10 points and six rebounds. Sydney McTaggart had 6 points, and Schroeder scored 4 points.