BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Anne proves resilient in win over Grant Park

ST. ANNE — Rick Schoon has coached boys basketball at St. Anne for 22 years. Only two of those seasons have ended with Schoon’s Cardinals celebrating a win — when they won the 2007-08 IHSA Class 1A State Finals and on Saturday, when they held off a pesky Grant Park squad to end the unique 2021 season with a 47-38 win against the Dragons.

“It makes you emotional because you want the kids to be happy,” Schoon said. “To see [the seniors] smile at the end of the season after all their hard work for four years and the craziness of this year, it makes it all worth it.”

The Cardinals pulled away early and appeared on their way to an uncharacteristic blowout in Saturday’s meeting of their River Valley Conference rivals, but the Dragons eventually made their way back into the game to provide another nail-biting finish that has become tradition when these two squads meet.

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Dragons bounced back to cut their deficit to as little as 1 point on two different occasions, but the Cardinals answered each time and never gave up the lead.

“For that to happen is a testament to [the team],” Schoon said of the Cardinals’ ability to hold on tight. “Some of our kids were tired and got a little lazy on defense in the second and third quarters ... but the kids regrouped and sucked it up the last eight minutes.

“We hit our spurts here and there, and fortunately we hit them at the right times.”

Cortez Baines is one of four St. Anne seniors, and along with EJ Hayes and Kemmell Bender, has been a three-year varsity player. He said Saturday’s season-ender came too quick amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sendoff victory still was satisfactory.

“I didn’t think it would end this early, but we had just a month and a half for games, so it came quick,” Baines said. “As a senior, it felt good to end with a win, but with the pandemic, it just came too early.”

The Cardinals, who ended the season with a 6-6 record and 5-2 mark in the RVC, weren’t the only team that bid farewell to its seniors Saturday. The Dragons saw their season end at 4-5 (3-4) and saw off a senior class coach Bryce LaMore said changed the program.

“We’ve been telling this group since they were sophomores that they changed this program with their work ethic,” LaMore said of his seniors. “We used to just roll out the basketball and go, but they changed the expectations we’ve had for our kids.”

For the Dragons, Saturday’s loss was the end of more than just the season. It was the final game for LaMore, who is moving out of state at the end of the month.

LaMore posted a 61-60 record during five seasons in Grant Park and helped lead the Dragons to the program’s first-ever regional championship and first postseason tournament championship of any kind since 1960 when they were crowned regional champions in 2019.

After the game, LaMore was nothing but thankful for the opportunities he was given at Grant Park and the memories he was able to make with kids who have changed his life for the better, both as a coach and as a person.

“Thanks to Grant Park, it was a wild ride,” LaMore said. “When I came here, I didn’t know where I was going, kind of tumbling downhill, and [the kids] rescued me.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Baines scored 19 points to lead all scorers, and Hayes added 13 points. Ryan Dulin scored 12 points to lead Grant Park, who got 10 points apiece from Clayton McKinstry and Travis Fick.