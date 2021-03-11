ROUNDUP: Momence boys edge St. Anne on senior night; Beecher girls take RVC again

BOYS BASKETBALL

Momence 51, St. Anne 48

Momence picked up a huge win against one of its rivals on senior night. The Redskins had a balanced attack with three players scoring in double figures. Jaden Walls poured in 14 points, followed by Johnnie Williams with 13 points and James Stevenson Jr. with 11 points.

The Cardinals were led by Kemell Bender, who exploded for 20 points, including 9 in the final frame. Cortez Baines also carried the bulk of the load with 18 points.

Cissna Park 50, Donovan 43

The Timberwolves took a break from this week’s Sangamon Valley Conference to hold on to a tight nonconference affair.

The Wildcats ended their season at 6-9. Andy Onnen led the team with 18 points, five rebounds and an assist. Brodi Winge added 10 points, five rebounds and four dimes. Darrien Pocious had 8 points, five rebounds and two assists.

No individual stats were reported for Cissna Park.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beecher 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 34

The Bobcats snagged the River Valley Conference crown with a road win against their rivals to improve to 11-2 overall and 9-0 in conference. Abby Shepard scored a game-high 19 points to go with four steals and a block to lead Beecher. Morgan McDermott added 11 points and six rebounds, as Beecher won at least a share of the RVC for the eighth straight year.

The Panthers fell to 12-2 and finished 8-2 in the RVC. Addi Fair led the squad with 13 points, and Abby Beck added 8 points.

Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 24

The Blue Devils scored a 20-plus point victory against the Comets to finish the season 10-2. Mady Kibelkis scored 13 points to lead the Blue Devils on the offensive end. Madi Schroeder dished out six dimes to go along with her 12 points. Mallory Ashline chipped in 8 points.

Madi Bradley totaled 5 points and four rebounds to lead the Reed-Custer in its last game of the season. Daniele Cherry and Maddie McPherson each added 4 points.

Milford 51, Donovan 39

The Bearcats dished out a nonconference victory Wednesday night to move to 5-3 on the year. No individual stats for Milford were reported.

Paiton Lareau scored 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal for Donovan. Claudia Kilgore had 8 points, two boards and two steals. Sophie O’Brien paired her 7 points with seven rebounds.

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 6, St. Anne 3

The Kays kicked their season off by scoring six goals to best the Cardinals. Humberto Baez did it all for Kankakee, scoring three goals with two assists. Ricardo Cruz scored two goals, and Julio Sanchez added another.

St. Anne’s Raul Guerrero scored all three of the Cardinals’ goals, with two of them coming unassisted and the other coming via a Damon Saathoff assist.