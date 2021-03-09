ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls clinch Southland; BBCHS boys and girls earn wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 54, Thornton 40

The Kays wrapped up the Southland Athletic Conference title on the final night of the regular season. Avery Jackson’s 22 points led Kankakee. Nikkel Johnson scored 17 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 49, Peotone 23

The Boilermakers ended their season with a 3-7 mark and an impressive nonconference victory against the 9-2 Blue Devils. Freshman Ellie Haggard led Bradley-Bourbonnais with 11 points, and senior Faith Davis scored 10 points in her final prep basketball game.

Mallory Ashline and Mady Kibelkis had 6 points for the Blue Devils.

Bismarck-Henning 49, Cissna Park 29

The Timberwolves hung tough for three quarters before a 16-2 fourth quarter in favor of B-H left the final result with little doubt.

Emma Morrical had 8 points and eight rebounds to lead the Timberwolves. Addison Seggebruch and Kristen Walder each scored 5 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Stagg 37

The Boilermakers ended their season with a 5-5 record and an impressive road victory. Sophomore center Owen Freeman sent his 10 senior teammates out on a high note, leading the team with 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting and a pair of blocks.

Thornton 54, No. 4 Kankakee 50

The Kays dropped their first game of the season to finish the regular season with a 10-1 record and 8-1 mark in the Southland. Rashard Harris had 18 points to lead Kankakee.

Tri-Point 77, Midland 70

The Chargers evened their record at 6-6, thanks to some big-time offensive performances Tuesday. Bobby Mogged’s 25 points were a team-high. Connor Cardenas dropped 21 points. Tyler Platz scored a dozen, and Chace Cathcart had 11 points.

St. Anne 56, Herscher 51

The Cardinals rallied back after trailing for most of the game to take a late lead they held onto, thanks to 7-for-8 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Kemmell Bender’s 23 points led St. Anne, and EJ Hayes added 16 points.

Herscher ended its season at 8-7. Camden Berns led the Tigers with 9 points. Bascom Jackson and Carson Splear each had 8 points. Trey Schwarzkopf, Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan each scored 6 points.

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERNCE TOURNAMENT

Momence 64, Watseka 62, (2 OT)

The last SVC Tournament kicked off with a bang, as eight-seed Momence prevailed in a game-of-the-year candidate in an upset against the top-seeded Warriors.

Jasper Jones and Johnnie Williams each had 15 points to lead Momence. Haven Roberts scored 13 points, and James Stevenson Jr. scored 10 points.

Drew Wittenborn’s 14 points led the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder scored 13 points, and Brayden Haines added 12 points.

Central 65, Dwight 62

The Comets squeaked out a close one in the Crater on Tuesday and moved on to the semifinals as the tournament’s four-seed.

Jacob Shoven dropped 26 points for Central, who got 11 points apiece from Caden Perry and Jay Lemenager.

Jeremy Kapper got red hot in the second half, scoring 23 of his team-high 25 points in the final two quarters for Dwight. Brandon Ceylor had 13 points. Isaac Telford and Trent Tilley each scored 8 points.

Milford 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

With the Bearcats filling in at the last minute for third-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda and the Panthers in the tournament as a six-seed and the eighth team to give the conference a proper format, this first-round SVC Tournament matchup featured teams from the Vermilion Valley Conference (Milford) and River Valley Conference (G-SW).

Trey Totheroh flirted closely with a double-double for Milford, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Trace Fleming added a dozen points, and Will Teig scored 7 points.

The Panthers were led by Nate Wise’s 13 points. Caydan Landry scored 10 points.

Iroquois West 56, Cissna Park 51

The seventh-seeded Timberwolves were poised for an upset early after starting the game on a 10-0 run, but the Raiders eventually pulled together to top Cissna Park for the third time this season.

Ryan Tilstra’s 16 points led the Raiders, who also got 11 points from Jack McMillan. Cannon Leonard tallied 9 points, and Clayton Leonard added 8 points.

Malaki Verkler scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cissna Park. Sam Kaeb added 11 points.

BOYS SOCCER

Iroquois West 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm-Westville 1

The Raiders opened up the area prep soccer season with a convincing nonconference victory. Santiago Andrade scored four goals, and Jimmy Andrade scored twice and had an assist. Angel Andrade, Angel Melgoza and Bryson Grant each scored a goal.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 4 Illinois Central College 84, No. 21 KCC 61

The Cavaliers had their hands full with one of the top junior college programs in the country and fell short of their upset bid Tuesday night.

Brandi Hudson had 19 points to lead KCC, who fell to 7-4 on the season. Madison Allen had 15 points and a team-high six steals. Destiny Goodwin scored 12 points and led the team with nine rebounds.