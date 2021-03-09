MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Binion brothers meet back on court as opponents

For the first 19 years of their lives, Darion and Jacquan Binion were inseparable on and off the court. The twin brothers, who graduated from Kankakee in 2019, played together at North Park University in Chicago last year but decided to take their own basketball paths this year, with Darion returning home to Kankakee Community College and Jacquan heading further south to Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

Their paths crossed in Kankakee on Tuesday, when Jacquan’s Cougars visited the Cavaliers. Jacquan outscored his twin 23-4, but it was Darion and the Cavaliers who had the last laugh with a 77-69 victory.

“Before we played, we already had the talk on who was gonna win,” Darion said. “I talked my stuff, and he talked his, but I was talking more because I already knew. They have a real nice team, though.”

It was the second time this season the brothers met on the hardwood, with the Cavaliers taking both games. Although they haven’t had much time on the court together this year, the two still make sure to keep in plenty of contact.

“We’re in so many group chats together it’s hard not to talk, but we’re in connection every day,” Darion said. “We understand that even though we’re far away, we still have time to talk to each other.”

After their first college seasons in Chicago last year, the pair decided it was time to pursue other options to continue their hoop dreams. They both cited their respective coaches — KCC’s Alex Thorson and ICC’s Tony Wysinger — as driving factors in their decisions to spend some time apart for the first time in their lives.

“We both decided it was the best thing for us,” Jacquan said. “It was kind of weird, but it’s worked out for us both, so I’m happy.”

Jacquan said their mother, Tawanna Dearing, missed her boys when they were both away and continues to miss him while he’s still out of town, but she’s also supportive of them carving out their own lives.

“We’re not her babies anymore, so she lets us make our own decisions,” Jacquan said. “She accepts every decision we make as men.”

The two aren’t scheduled to meet again this season, but as junior college student-athletes, they potentially could reunite down the road, a much more comfortable feeling than squaring up as opponents.

“It’s real fun, but at the same time, it’s nerve wracking,” Darion said. “All our lives we’ve battled together in games, so that feeling always stayed in me when we were winning those games together.”

The Cavaliers were willed to victory Tuesday, thanks to a balanced scoring attack. A’Kieon Gill’s 14 points led the team, and he added four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Chaz Hinds went for 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Dexter Shouse Jr. scored 12 points.

Jacquan added six dimes and five rebounds to his 23 points in defeat for the Cougars. Darion added a pair of his assists to his 4 points.