BOYS SWIM AND DIVE: Bradley-Bourbonnais wins All-CIty over Kankakee

BRADLEY — When it came to this year’s All-City swim meet between Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais, things couldn’t have gotten any closer between the two local rivals.

After Bradley-Bourbonnais jumped out to an early 42-26 lead through the first five events, Kankakee managed to rattle off three straight victories in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke to cut the Boilermakers’ lead to just four points with the final race remaining.

Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Scot Boudreau leaned on his four horsemen — Jake Lehman, Zack Scheiwiller, Ethan Smith and Ben McDorman — who sealed the Kays’ fate in the last race with a dominating 10-plus-second win against the field in the 400-yard freestyle.

“I thought we did pretty well,” Lehman said. “There were a few points where I was a little nervous, but in the end, I knew we could pull it off if everyone tried their hardest.”

Although the Boilermakers only won by six points, they did manage to win eight of the 12 events. Bradley-Bourbonnais took wins in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle, but it was the diving portion that ultimately gave the Boilermakers the win. The Kays had to forfeit six points in the diving portion with no divers because they don’t have a diving board in their home pool.

“Our guys got focused and did what they had to do to come out with a win even though Kankakee never gave up,” Boudreau said.

Despite coming up short, Kankakee coach Scott Teeters was impressed with how his team battled back and almost overcame not having any divers.

“It’s called swimming and diving for a reason,” Teeters said. “I wish we had a diving board because if we did, we would have had divers up there today. So, it’s a little bit of a moral tie, but at the end of the day, it’s still swim and dive, so we didn’t win.”

In addition to Kankakee’s depth, Teeters noted how proud he was of all his inexperienced swimmers and their performances.

“I think the kids who really had a great day were my newbies,” Teeters said. “My kids that are new to the sports this season didn’t look like newbies today, and that’s the biggest thing I feel good about.”

All in all, All-City seemed to be the meet of the year for both teams, as they each had multiple swimmers record some of their best times of the season.

“All-City is always a great meet; the kids love to swim against Kankakee, and Kankakee loves to swim against Bradley-Bourbonnais,” Boudreau said. “It brings the best out in both teams, and today, we had that with a lot of people getting their best times.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

First-place finishers included: 200-yard relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Ben McDorman, Jake Lehman, Ethan Smith, Zach Scheiwiller, 1:44.87; 200-yard freestyle — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Scheiwiller, 1:59.75; 200-yard I.M. — Kankakee: Kamden Lockwood, 2:11.89; 50-yard freestyle — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Lehman, 22.41; 100-yard butterfly — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Lehman, 0:59.99; 100-yard freestyle — Bradley-Bourbonnais: McDorman, 0:49.80; 500-yard freestyle — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Smith, 5:32.70; 200-yard freestyle relay — Kankakee: Lockwood, Trevor Stutz, Christian Ladeoff, Joe Devries, 1:37.18; 100-yard backstroke — Kankakee: Lockwood, 0:56.75; 100-yard breaststroke — Kankakee: Stutz, 1:10.11; 400-yard freestyle relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais: Lehman, Scheiwiller, Smith, McDorman, 3:37.76.