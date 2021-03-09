BOWLING: Bradley-Bourbonnais keeps getting better

Despite what the record might show, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys bowling team had another fantastic season under third-year head coach Matt Nanos. The Boilermakers concluded its 2020-2021 season 4-5 overall with its most notable win coming in a sweep over Kankakee and Bishop McNamara in its annual All-City matchup.

“We had so much more growth this year in between year two and year three compared to year one to year two,” Nanos said. “This year I’ve seen so much growth with the boys and they were able to continue to grow not only as bowlers, but young men as well.”

Unfortunately for Bradley-Bourbonnais, the Boilermakers weren’t able to end the season on a win as it lost to this year’s Southland Athletic Conference champions, Lincoln-Way West by a team score of 3507-3090 pins on Monday night.

“Our kids bowled good, but we just didn’t have enough firepower to compete with Lincoln-Way West,” Nanos said.

A huge part in the Boilermakers inability to finish the season above .500% was in part to its brutal schedule. Bradley-Bourbonnais faced top-notch programs such as Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central and Carl Sandburg. These programs were some of the top teams in the state this year and so even though Bradley-Bourbonnais made vast improvements to its scores, it wasn’t enough to compete well against the more established programs.

“Our scores were higher this year than the last two years’, but our record is not going to show that,” Nanos said. “We probably bowled against three of the top-five teams in state this year. So even though our average scores were up this season, our record doesn’t show it.”

The steady improvement from year to year still has Nanos hopeful that his squad can make another run against the top teams next season. However, it won’t be easy since the Boilermakers will be without Eli Smith (Team Captain), Phoenix McClenney, Gage Campbell, Chris Vinardi, D.J. Mason, Ari’yon Martin and Brandon Gleason. All seven of them are expected to graduate later on this spring, which mean Nanos will have to fill a bunch of holes this offseason.

“We still got a lot of younger kids who have a lot of promise,” Nanos said. “Hopefully they will work hard over the summer and fill the missing voids next season.”