BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara blanks Herscher in fourth quarter to close out the Tigers

HERSCHER — One of the rarest sights in the local prep sports scene was in view Monday, when Bishop McNamara traveled to Herscher to take on the Tigers in boys basketball action on Herscher’s home floor for the first time since 1997.

With the two teams in the midst of a battle that saw four ties and seven lead changes during the first three quarters, the Irish took total control in the fourth. By the time they were done outscoring the Tigers 19-0 in the final frame, the Irish turned what was a back-and-forth affair and 1-point game after three quarters into a no-doubter with a 64-44 victory.

It was the first time all season the Irish (8-5) have played in front of students, as their first dozen games were played in front of crowds limited to families of players. But some Tigers have given their allotted tickets to students, with about a dozen Herscher students shouldering the responsibility to give their Tigers the same homecourt advantage as a full gym.

That atmosphere, in one of the area's most tense rivalries especially, provided some of the most static energy a high school gym has seen this year. McNamara junior Nolan Czako, who scored a game-high 14 points, said the Irish took that energy that was intended to deter their attempts and used it to their advantage in the lopsided final quarter.

"We got energy, that was the biggest thing," Czako said. "We were very excited to play for the first time in front of students, and in the fourth quarter, our energy and confidence skyrocketed."

The Irish didn't find much offensive fluidity in the first half, as several ball-stopping, ill-advised 3-pointers piled into a 3-for-16 effort from downtown during the first two quarters. But that changed in the second half, when McNamara connected on 6 of 12 attempts from downtown.

"When we get hot, we get hot ...," Czako said. "Sometimes, when we mess up, it’s from looking for our own, but when we get together, it’s fun to watch on film."

In both halves of the game, the visitors owned the battle on the boards. They out-rebounded Herscher 38-27, including 17 offensive rebounds.

"When you give a team two or three shots each possession, that's a problem," said Tigers coach Ron Oloffson. "[McNamara] crashed the glass hard, and it was just [a matter of] who was [going to] win. Either we would get some run-outs or they would get some offensive rebounds, and as the game went on, they got more offensive rebounds."

While their offense got a jolt late, it was the McNamara defense that was the best unit on the floor in crunch time Monday, as it forced five turnovers and blocked a pair of shots while shutting the Tigers out in the fourth quarter.

Irish coach Adrian Provost credited Czako and Cameron Link, who had three steals on the night, for most of that increased defensive intensity and leading factors in McNamara's third straight win.

"I challenged Nolan defensively in the second half, and I thought he was much better," Provost said. "He does a lot on offense, and if we want to do big things next year, he needs to be better on the defensive end.

"And Cam Link is a problem — I know I wouldn't want to be guarded by him."

"I thought, coming into the year, if we had a state tournament, we could make a run if we got hot at the right time, and we have."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Czako accompanied his 14 points with four rebounds and a block. Jaxson Provost added 10 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Alan Smith had 10 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Link went for 8 points, seven boards and his three steals. Grant Fouts added 7 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals.

Bascom Jackson led the Tigers with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Joe Holohan notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Murray added 9 points, 11 boards, assist and a steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish host Westmont at 7 p.m. tonight. The Tigers play their last game of the season at 7 p.m. tonight, a home matchup with St. Anne.

"We’re thankful we’re getting to play," Oloffson said. "I have to remind them of that sometimes and the fact they're getting to play a whole 16 games when some other schools are only playing eight.

"Two months ago, we didn't even know if we'd get to play, so we're glad we got to play."