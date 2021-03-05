ROUNDUP: Kays escape on road; Donovan wins on buzzer-beater

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 4 Kankakee 60, Lincoln-Way Central 58

The Kays climbed up to fourth in this week’s IHSA Class 3A AP Poll and since have survived a few nail-biters, including a nonconference road test Friday.

Amarion Osborne led the Kays with 14 points. Pierre Allen added 12 points and six steals, and Rashard Harris worked around foul trouble to score 11 points and snare five rebounds.

Donovan 49, Illinois Lutheran 47

The Panthers kicked off the River Valley Conference round robin with a dramatic win, thanks to Caleb Klecan, who broke a 47-47 tie with an offensive putback at the buzzer.

Brodi Winge led Donovan with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds. Andy Onnen had 12 points and seven boards. Darrien Pocius added 9 points and five rebounds.

Beecher 56, St. Anne 47

In the other half of the RVC round robin, the Bobcats were able to give coach Tyler Shireman his 100th career victory against the defending conference champions. Duane Doss dropped 18 points to lead Beecher. Freshman Adyn McGinley tallied 14 points, and Sebastian Linan scored a dozen.

Kemell Bender led the Cardinals with 17 points. EJ Hayes added 14 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grant Park 49

The Panthers took their perfect regular season conference record and improved it to 9-0 on the first night of round-robin play and clinched at least a share of this year’s conference crown.

Connor Steichen continued his hot streak and had one of the best performances of his career with 34 points, six rebounds and three assists. Caydan Landry added 8 points, and Garrett Grant scored 7 points.

Clayton McKinstry had 26 points as he continued his own stellar stretch for the Dragons, who also got 12 points from Ryan Dulin.

Tri-Point 63, Grace Christian 45

The Chargers only had six players score, but four of those scorers shouldered about 90 percent of the offensive load in Friday’s win. Connor Cardenas led Tri-Point with 16 points. Chace Cathcart had 14 points, and Bobby Mogged and Tyler Platz each had 13 points.

Zach McGuirt had 24 points to lead Grace Christian. Tyler Bowen scored 8 points.

Herscher 49, Peotone 40

The Tigers were able to hold off the Blue Devils to end their Illinois Central Eight Conference slate at 7-3. Joe Holohan led the Tigers with 14 points. Tyler Murray had 8 points, and Camden Berns added 7 points.

Mason Kibelkis led Peotone with 12 points. Ben Balmer was right behind his backcourt mate with 11 points.

Wilmington 71, Reed-Custer 60

The Meents backcourt gave the Wildcats plenty of offense to improve to 8-3 on the year. Tysen Meents went wild for 32 points, and Ryder Meents added 20 points of his own.

No stats were reported for Reed-Custer.

Streator 63, Coal City 45

In a matchup of two of the three co-champions in the ICE last season, the Bulldogs showed their superiority Friday. Kyle Burch led Coal City with 9 points, and Cason Headley and Carson Shepard each scored 8 points.

Milford 76, Schlarman 39

The Bearcats were nothing short of dominant in every way possible Friday. Luke McCabe led the offense with 18 points. Adin Portwood hit four of Milford’s 13 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Trey Totheroh had 11 points and seven assists. Will Teig and Trace Fleming each had five blocks and combined for 19 rebounds between the two of them.

Iroquois West 47, Central 30

The Raiders used their defense to shut down the Comets in the two schools’ last regular season battle in the Sangamon Valley Conference. Jack McMillan poured in 21 points on the offensive end to lead Iroquois West. Peyton Rhodes added 10 points.

No stats were reported for Central.

Dwight 65, Lexington 56

Brandon Ceylor got the Trojans off to a perfect start, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first quarter, as Dwight captured an early lead they held onto in nonconference action. Isaac Telford scored 12 points, and Abe Rieke added 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central 45, Cissna Park 42 (OT)

Neither team gave an inch in Friday’s SVC matchup that ended up in the Comets’ favor. Kamryn Grice and Natalie Prairie each had 12 points to lead Central.

Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves, and all scorers, with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds. Kenadee Edelman added 7 points.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 4, John A. Logan 1

The Cavaliers held their opponents hitless despite giving up one run because of three errors in season-opening action. Trent Spoon got the win, pitching six innings with three strikeouts.

Ian Sanders and Joey Humphrey combined for four of KCC’s seven hits on the day. Sanders went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Humphrey went 2 for 4 with a team-high two RBIs.

ONU 2, Concordia 1

The Tigers stormed back and put up a run in both the sixth and seventh innings to complete the 2-1 comeback. Jordan Veldman secured the game-winning RBI after he drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Ethan Underwood threw a complete game, giving up seven hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts.

ONU 10, Concordia 3

The Tigers exploded for 10 runs in the second game of their doubleheader against Concordia to complete the sweep. Terry Daniels, Kai Hudson and Timo Schau all led the squad with two RBIs each.

Aren Gustafson tossed five strong innings, giving up two hits and zero earned runs to go along with his team-high seven strikeouts on the bump.