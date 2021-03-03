ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys and girls hoops sweep Thornridge; Boilermakers boys fall at L-WE

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 48, Thornridge 33

Rashard Harris led the Kays for the second straight night with 15 points and six rebounds. Willie Strickland added 10 points and six rebounds, as the Kays improved to 8-0 and 7-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference, where they currently sit in first place.

Lincoln-Way East 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 55

Isiah Davis scored 18 points to lead the Boilermakers in a tough loss to a daunting Griffins squad. Owen Freeman had 16 points, and Mark Robinson added 10 points.

Dwight 62, Flanagan 52

Isaac Telford poured in 22 points to lead the Trojans, six more than teammate Brandon Ceylor. Jeremy Kapper and Wyatt Thompson each added 8.

Bismarck-Henning 55, Milford 41

Luke McCabe and Will Teig totaled 11 points each to lead Milford. Trey Totheroh hit three triples for 9 points, and Nick Warren added 10 rebounds.

Iroquois West 56, Herscher 42

Jack McMillan scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders pull away early against Herscher. Ryan Tilstra chipped in another 10 points.

Tyler Murray made his presence known for Herscher with a team-high 14 points. Logan Lunsford scored 9 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14

The Kays were nothing short of dominant in their victory against Thornridge. Every single player on the roster got at least one bucket to help Kankakee improve to 6-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Sydney Ramsey and Avery Jackson each led the team with 14 points.

Beecher 65, Tri-Point 34

The Bobcats moved to 5-0 in the River Valley Conference with a running-clock rout Wednesday.

Abby Shepard led Beecher with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds. Morgan McDermott added a team-high three steals to go with 12 points.

Ellenie Dyrby recorded 11 points to lead Tri-Point in its defeat.

Watseka 51, Armstrong-Potomac 36

The Warriors (13-0) remained perfect on the season after another double-digit victory Wednesday evening.

Kenzie Parsons scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the first half to lead Watseka. Allie Hoy popped off for another 13 points, and Sydney McTaggart led the squad on the glass with nine rebounds.

Iroquois West 48, Cissna Park 44

Shelby Johnson exploded for 23 points to help the Raiders improve to 7-3 on the season. Mikayla Knake (16 points) and Emma Lopez (10 points) finished as the only two Timberwolves to score in double figures.

Central 50, Milford 43

The Comets used a second-half surge to outscore the Bearcats 28-20 in the final two frames to pick up a 7-point victory.

Kamryn Grice notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central. Jordan Lucht finished as the only Milford player in double-digit scoring with 10 points.