ROUNDUP: Beecher boys win late again; ONU men and women headed to CCAC finals

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 56, Herscher 54

Less than 24 hours removed from beating Donovan on a Mitch Landis buzzer-beater, the Bobcats once again squeaked out a road victory by one possession Saturday.

Duane Doss did the heavy lifting for the Bobcats with 21 points. Sebastian Linan had 9 points, and Ryan LeBlanc and Joe Kain each scored 8 points.

Joe Holohan had 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers. Logan Lunsford added 15 points, and Trey Schwarzkopf scored 8 points.

Central 63, G-SW 51

The Comets’ Jacob Shoven continued his sensational senior season, dropping 26 points in Saturday’s nonconference matchup. Caden Perry tallied 18 points, and Jay Lemenager scored 11 points.

Connor Steichen turned in another solid performance for the Panthers with 24 points and six rebounds. Nate Wise and Brandon States each had 10 points.

Wilmington 57, Coal City 52

The Wildcats ended their brief two-game losing streak with a hard-fought win against the Coalers, led by Ben Kreitz and his 21 points. Tysen Meents added 15 points, and Ryan Banas had 11 points.

Kyle Burch matched Kreitz with 21 points of his own to lead the Coalers. Riley Ponio scored 10 points, and Cason Headley scored 9 points.

Watseka 64, Tri-Point 39

The two teams were separated by just two points after a quarter, but the Warriors got their offense rolling in the middle of the game and never looked back.

Jameson Cluver led Watseka with 13 points. Drew Wittenborn and Jordan Schroeder each scored 11 points, and Brayden Haines had 10 points.

Connor Cardenas led Tri-Point with 17 points. Chace Cathcart had 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 50, Tri-Point 23

The Warriors played traditional, defensive-minded Watseka basketball in their early-morning win Saturday and got a game-high 19 points from Natalie Schroeder. Kinzie Parsons had 8 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy McTaggart had 7 points and seven boards. Sydney McTaggart had 6 points and eight boards.

Ellenie Dyrby had 10 points to lead the Chargers.

Grant Park 43, Donovan 30

The Dragons continued to state their case as one of the best teams in the River Valley Conference on Saturday, led by Delaney Panozzo’s 18 points. Brooke Veldhuizen added 14 points and six boards, and Kaiya Sellers hauled in seven rebounds.

Paiton Lareau had 13 points, eight rebounds and a steal for the Wildcats.

Coal City 27, Wilmington 20

The Coalers surrendered just three first-half points and withstood a second-half Wilmington comeback attempt. Meghan Onsen had 6 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Coalers.

No stats were reported for Wilmington.

Reed-Custer 57, Manteno 44

The points were piled up for a matchup between two defensive-focused Illinois Central Eight teams. Daniele Cherry led the victorious Comets with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Maddie McPherson had 12 points, and Madi Bradley had 9 points and six rebounds.

Emma Riner led Manteno with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals on senior day. Drew Hosselton added 8 points, five rebounds and an assist. Lyndsey Greenquist had 7 points, six assists and five boards.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Olivet 81, Governors State 66

The Tigers advanced to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship with their handling of the Jaguars on Saturday.

Alex Gross had one of his best games during one of the best seasons in the country, pouring in 29 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. John Contant had 17 points, Cade Chitty scored 15 points, and CJ Smith scored 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Olivet 70, St. Francis 68

The women’s team also advanced to the CCAC title game after a nail-biter Saturday afternoon that ended with Maggie Cora putting back an offensive rebound at the buzzer.

Kennedy Johnson led the Tigers with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Caroline Boehne, Zanna Myers and Karina Smits had 8 points apiece.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 25 Olivet 27, Missouri Baptist 14

The Tigers maintained their unblemished record in their tightest test of the season Saturday.

The backfield combination of Aaje Grayson and Max McClendon did most of the work for the Tigers. Grayson ran for 178 yards, and McClendon added 138 yards and a touchdown. David Hutton threw two touchdowns, one to Jalen Dunnigan and one to Scott Graziano.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Olivet 3, Calumet College of St. Joseph 0

The Tigers made quick work of their opponents Saturday with a three-set sweep. Sutton Bate had 12 kills and a block for ONU. Becca Bell added nine kills and three digs, and Kaitlyn McMahan had a team-high 10 digs.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Olivet 2, St. Francis 0

The Tigers opened CCAC play victorious with goals from Susanna Lindquist and Julia Herman. Samanha Tuuk turned away both shots she faced.

MEN’S SOCCER

St. Francis 3, Olivet 2

The Tigers saw their unbeaten start to the season end at the hands of Morgan McKenzie and his hat trick for St. Francis on Saturday.

Maxim Ngom and James Lynch found the back of the net for the Tigers.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bellevue 14, Olivet 3

The Bruins scored at least a run in each of the first four innings as they handled the Tigers on Saturday.

Alex Ortiz and Braedon Payne each homered in defeat.