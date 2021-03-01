BOYS BASKETBALL: Undermanned McNamara decimates undermanned Peotone

PEOTONE — When the Bishop McNamara and Peotone boys basketball teams got together Saturday, they both needed to come into the nonconference matchup with all hands on deck.

Both the Irish and the Blue Devils had multiple players out with injuries and other obligations. Peotone was without Ben Balmer, Tristan Weglarz, Simon Mezydlo, Tyler Hendricker and Lucas Reymond, and the Irish were without starter Alan Smith, Michael Taylor and Joe Cortes.

Despite both teams being severely undermanned, it was the Irish who ultimately picked up the 73-59 win. After a week during which the Irish played two overtime games as part of a span of four games in five days, coach Adrian Provost was thrilled with the energy his shorthanded squad showed.

“I thought our energy at the start of the game was much improved over [Friday],” Provost said. “We snuck out an overtime victory over Aurora Central when we were very flat. For a Saturday afternoon, after getting back late last night, I thought we came out with great energy and the ball went in early.”

The Irish showed early on they were deep enough to withstand missing a few guys. Five Irish players scored in the first quarter, which helped McNamara get out to an early 18-12 lead.

However, Peotone responded right back, as Mason Kibelkis opened the second quarter on fire, hitting two straight 3-pointers to help cut the Blue Devils’ deficit to just three points. He scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in the second, but it wasn’t enough to give Peotone its first lead before halftime.

Things started to get out of hand in the third quarter after McNamara made adjustments to face-guard Kibelkis and spread the ball around offensively. They held Peotone to 13 points in the third, which allowed the Irish to go on a 20-13 run and completely break things wide open.

“Overall, our defense on the perimeter is not where it needs to be, but it was just good enough where they had enough misses, and we were able to get run-outs out of their misses,” Provost said. “We didn’t guard Kibelkis well at all in the first half, but we did a much better job in the second, which helped us stretch out a quality win.”

Coach Provost made the move to put Grant Fouts on Kibelkis for the final two quarters, which helped limit Kibelkis to 13 second-half points, including only five in the fourth.

“After the first half, I was basically face-guarding Kibelkis because we had to limit him from shooting the ball,” Fouts said. “He was making them early, and so we had to switch things up.”

On top of being able to slow down Kibelkis in the second half, the Irish seemed like they couldn’t miss to start the third. Everything was going in for McNamara in the third quarter, and Peotone had no answer.

“Bishop McNamara just hit every shot,” said Peotone coach Todd Zasadil. “They are a good shooting team, and we were trying to do our best guarding them, but they were just ringing it in today.”

Fouts dropped a team-high 19 points for the sizzling Irish offense. Jaxson Provost scored another 18 points, and Czako added 14 points in the paint. Colton Provost added a dozen off the bench.

“In the second half, because we shared the ball and made the extra pass, there was more wealth to be spread around,” Adrian Provost said. “In the first half, I thought we were very stagnant offensively against their zone, but the ball went in. … It was fool’s gold, so in the third quarter, I thought we did a really good job making the extra pass.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Peotone (1-6) heads to Wilmington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when they will face off against the Panthers in an Illinois Central Eight Conference game. Bishop McNamara (5-4) squares off against Riverside-Brookfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.