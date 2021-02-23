BOYS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara's rally comes up short in overtime

KANKAKEE — For the better part of the past couple seasons, Bishop McNamara routinely has seen itself finishing in the bottom half of the Metro Suburban Conference. So, when the Irish got their chance to host an undefeated conference opponent in Aurora Christian (3-0) on Tuesday evening, the home team showed why they’re no longer a team to overlook.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw the Eagles take a five-point lead at halftime, the two teams traded gigantic runs between the third and fourth quarters before overtime was required to rule a winner, with Aurora Christian heading home with the win by a final score of 68-65.

“I thought we didn’t match their intensity in the first half, but I thought we adjusted well at halftime,” said Fightin’ Irish coach Adrian Provost. “We hit enough shots to hang around. I told my kids at halftime that we didn’t play well for 16 minutes and we are only two possessions away, so I thought we did a nice job picking up our intensity in the second half.

“We had some good looks that just didn’t go in.”

After McNamara let Aurora Christian open up the second half on a 10-0 run, the Irish saw themselves get down to the tune of a 11-point deficit heading into the final quarter. Needing to make some sort of adjustment, Provost put his defense in trap mode, which allowed the Irish to gain a spark on offense. The move allowed Bishop McNamara to go on a 14-4 run and cut the Eagles’ lead to a single point with about three-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation.

“We went to our three-quarter court trap, and I thought we did some nice things and picked up the pace a bit,” Provost said. “We got some turnovers for some easy ones, which we didn’t get any in the first half, so I thought that was a big difference for us on defense.”

From there, both teams continued to trade buckets down the stretch, with neither team seeming to give up an inch. The Irish had to overcome its starting point guard Jaxson Provost fouling out with a couple minutes left in regulation and some bang-bang calls that went against the home team.

Of the two questionable calls, the most effective one came when McNamara held a 63-61 lead with 11 seconds left in regulation, and the Irish were called for a loose-ball foul while both teams were sitting in the double bonus. It put Aurora Christian’s Danny New on the free-throw line, where he made both shots to force overtime after McNamara’s Nolan Czako missed a game-winning fade-away 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

Adrian Provost said he thought the bad-luck calls hurt his team but so did their inability to seal the game with free throws, as they shot a lackluster 11 for 27 from the charity stripe.

“I thought the officials had a huge impact on the game, which was unfortunate because that was a really good high school basketball game,” he said. “We should have won the game despite that because the opportunities were there, and we didn’t make our free throws.”

The extra frame was predominately all Eagles. They outscored the Irish 5-2 with solid defensive play late that prevented McNamara from getting an open look from beyond the arc to try to force a second overtime, instead falling to 3-3 (2-3) on the season.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Grant Fouts did his best Kobe Bryant impression, scoring a team-high 16 points for the Irish, with 10 of them coming in the final quarter. Cameron Link added 14 points and five rebounds. Jackson Provost notched 11 points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will look to avenge their loss when they head to Aurora for a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.