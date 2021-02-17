ROUNDUP: ONU men and women sweep; Dwight girls top Central by one

MEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>Olivet 90, Indiana University Northwest 77</strong>

The Tigers won their ninth straight in their final regular-season home game of 2020, thanks to a 31-for-57 (54 percent) night from the field.

John Contant scored a game-high 29 points for the Tigers, who improved to 12-3 and 11-1 in the Chicagloand Athletic Conference. Alex Gross had 21 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and five blocks in one of the most well-rounded games in recent Tigers history.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

<strong>Olivet 104, Indiana University Northwest 54</strong>

The women’s team was dominant once again, winning its fifth game in a row to improve to 13-3 (8-2).

Zanna Myers led the way with 16 points, as the Tigers displayed their offensive depth once again with five scorers in double-figures. Bett O’Neal had 15 points off the bench, and benchmates Maggie Cora (14 points) and Olivia Demosthenes (11 points) also were factors off the bench. Kennedy Johnson had 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Dwight 40, Central 39</strong>

The Trojans’ Rylee Farris put back an offensive rebound in the closing moments before a Kassy Kodat steal put the Trojans on the right side of the most thrilling Sangamon Valley Conference game of the young season.

Kayla Kodat had 19 points and three assists for the Trojans. Nora Anderson had 8 points and three steals.

Kamryn Grice had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Comets. Natalie Prairie had a game-high 20 points.

<strong>Grant Park 51, Donovan 42</strong>

The Dragons once again got key contributions from their deep frontcourt in their River Valley Conference victory Wednesday.

Delaney Panozzo stood all with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Dragons. Kaiya Sellers had 11 points and six steals. Brooke Veldhuizen added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Paiton Lareau led Donovan with 15 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals. Claudia Kilgore added 9 points.

<strong>Iroquois West 38, Armstrong 35</strong>

The Raiders had a tight nonconference battle Wednesday and came out on top, thanks to balanced scoring.

Shelby Johnson and Shea Small dropped 11 points apiece for Iroquois West. McKinley Tilstra scored 10 points.

<strong>Peotone 75, Grace Christian 14</strong>

The Blue Devils left little to doubt in their nonconference affair with the Crusaders on Wednesday in a game that saw nine Peotone players score at least 6 points.

Marissa Velasco led the Blue Devils with 12 points and six rebounds. Mady Kibelkis had 11 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds. Delaney Balmer was also in double figures with 10 points.

Meridith Sanford scored all 14 points for the Crusaders.

<strong>G-SW 49, Tri-Point 22</strong>

The Panthers are now two for two in conference play with a sound defeat of the Chargers on Wednesday.

Addi Fair had a game-high 22 points for the Panthers. Kylie Hawks had 10 points, and Abby Beck added 9 points.

Kyra Cathcart led Tri-Point with 11 points, and Ellenie Dyrby added 9 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Herscher 62, Streator 57</strong>

Balanced scoring and team-oriented ball helped the Tigers hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the Illinois Central Eight Conference season.

Bascom Jackson led the Tigers with 15 points. Joe Holohan added 14 points, and Trey Schwarzkopf scored 13 points.

Watseka 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

The Warriors found success in nonconference action with a dominant performance Wednesday after a 20-point first quarter set the stage.

Drew Wittenborn led Watseka with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Maddux Rigsby added 13 points.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Donovan 39</strong>

A night removed from a double-digit comeback at Grant Park, the Panthers survived yet another stiff River Valley Conference test.

Connor Steichen led the Panthers with 11 points and seven rebounds. Caydan Landry had 10 points and eight boards. Brandon States had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Andy Onnen had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for Donovan. Caleb Klecan had 9 points, three rebounds and a steal.