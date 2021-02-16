ROUNDUP: ONU hoops, football win; McMillan beats buzzer for Iroquois West

MEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>Olivet 80, Governors State 57</strong>

The Tigers’ hot offense couldn’t be bothered by Monday’s frigid temperatures as ONU improved to 11-3 on the year and remained atop the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 10-1 mark.

Alex Gross was nearly perfect from the floor, shooting 8-for-9 from the field as part of his 19 points. He also added 14 rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Cade Chitty had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. CJ Smith had 13 points and seven rebounds.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Iroquois West 53, Cissna Park 51</strong>

The Raiders earned a key Sangamon Valley Conference victory Saturday when Jack McMillan hit a buzzer-beating layup to break the tie.

Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with 17 points. McMillan had 14 points and Peyton Rhodes added 10.

No stats were reported for Cissna Park.

<strong>Watseka 65, Hoopeston 32</strong>

It took the Warriors a bit to get going, as the Cornjerkers were able to keep it close for a quarter or so, but once they did, they started rolling.

Conner Curr’s 14 points led Watseka, followed by Maddux Rigsby’s 12 points as nine different Warriors scored at least two points.

<strong>Milford 57, Salt Fork 41</strong>

The Bearcats bounced back from just their second loss of the season with a decisive victory on Saturday.

Trey Totheroh had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Milford. Luke McCabe had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Watseka 51, Hoopeston 24</strong>

The Warriors buckled down the clamps over the final three quarters, allowing just 13 points in the final three frames.

Kinzie Parsons led Watseka with 17 points and six rebounds. Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy had 11 points apiece.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Central 37</strong>

The Panthers continued their unbeaten start to the season in nail-biting fashion Saturday.

Abby Beck’s 18 points led the Panthers and Addi Fair had 13 points.

The Comets were led by Natalie Prairie’s 16 points. Kamryn Grice had 10 points.

<strong>Grant Park 45, Momence 18</strong>

It was a day of double-doubles for the Dragons, who got them from both Delaney Panozzo (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Brooke Veldhuizen (10 points, 13 rebounds). Kaiya Sellers had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

No stats were reported for Momence.

<strong>Victory Christian 49, Trinity 32</strong>

The Eagles fell in the American Christian Schools International Championship at the hands of Victory Christian, who got a 29 point performance from Savannah Shock.

Veronica Harwood led Trinity with 15 points and seven rebounds. Harwood and Libby Green, who scored nine points, were named to the all-tournament team.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

<strong>Olivet 62, Missouri Baptist 3</strong>

The Tigers kicked their season off allowing an early field goal before scoring the game’s final 62 points in one of the most impressive blowout wins across NAIA football over the weekend.

Max McClendon ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns, including a 59-yard score in the first quarter. Cameron Crouch ran for 59 yards and a score.

Quarterback David Hutton was 13-for-29 for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Dunnigan led the receivers with seven catched for 91 yards and a score.

Kayoni Griggs had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

<strong>Olivet 97, Roosevelt 89</strong>

Before their blowout win Monday, the Tigers had to sweat one out Saturday.

John Contant’s 21 points led the Tigers. Smith added 15 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

<strong>Olivet 116, Roosevelt 53</strong>

The Tigers doubled up their opponents Saturday to move to 12-3 on Senior Day.

Zanna Myers led the Tigers with 20 points and had five teammates join her with at least 10 points — Ashley Ford (16), Maggie Cora (13), Karina Smits (12), Kaitlyn Clark (12) and Molly Ream (11).

<strong>KCC 61, Ancilla 45</strong>

Defense was the name of the game for the Cavaliers on the way to their double-digit victory on the road.

Brandi Hudson (24 points) and Madison Allen (17 points) did the heavy lifting for KCC on offense.