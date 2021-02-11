Former Boilermaker standout Weigt makes college 3-point history

When Kennedy Weigt was part of perhaps the best stretch of girls basketball in Bradley-Bourbonnais history, the 2017 graduate left behind a legacy of being one of the most prolific scoring threats in program history. Now, Weigt officially can make the same claim at the college level.

As a senior guard for Lenoir-Rhyne University, an NCAA Division II school in Hickory, N.C., Weigt became the school’s all-time 3-point leader when she buried five triples Monday in the Bears’ 75-71 loss to Mars Hill.

Weigt added another 3-pointer in a 55-54 loss to Wingate on Wednesday, and her current college career 3-point total sits at 188 with two regular season games left before the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

“Being able to become the player who has made the most 3s in a career in Lenoir-Rhyne history is so surreal,” Weigt said. “I feel extremely blessed to have this opportunity to play college basketball. I’m also extremely grateful that I have had coaches and teammates who believe in my abilities.”

Weigt, who plans to become an occupational therapist after graduation, is averaging 17 points per game this season and 10 points per game for her college career.

She is the youngest of a basketball family. Her sisters, Taylor and Kiley, both made trips to the IHSA State Finals during their time playing for Bishop McNamara. Their father, Kurt Weigt, will make his debut coaching the Kankakee girls basketball team Friday after a several-decades-long prep coaching and administrative career.

“This accomplishment is important to me because of the sacrifices that my family has made to help me achieve my dreams,” Kennedy Weigt said. “My dad has spent countless hours in the gym with me since I was 10 years old.

“It puts into perspective how much my hard work has really paid off and that my family’s sacrifices had a purpose,” she added. “I’m ecstatic and extremely thankful.”