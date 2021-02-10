ROUNDUP: ONU's Gross reaches 1000th career point in Tigers victory

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ONU 67, St. Ambrose 60

All eyes were on Tigers junior center Alex Gross at McHie Arena in Bourbonnais on Wednesday. Gross led the Tigers in scoring (19 points), rebounds (13) and assists (three), reaching the 1,000-career-point mark in the process, as the Tigers knocked off their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference foes.

The Tigers improved to 9-3 (8-1) on the season. CJ Smith and John Contant each scored 14 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ONU 94, St. Ambrose 89

The women’s team also counted on a shining star to get it done in conference action, as ONU’s Kennedy Johnson went wild for 30 points on a 12-for-17 shooting night to will the home team to a victory and an 11-6 (7-2) record in the process.

Zanna Myers knocked down a quartet of 3-pointers and tallied 19 points. Ashley Ford added 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 49, Donovan 42

The Wildcats led after each of the first three quarters, albeit by no more than a possession on any occasion, before a Raiders rally in the fourth shifted the final score in favor of the home team.

Jack McMillan was the primary spark in the fourth for Iroquois West and led the team with 15 points. Ryan Tilstra scored 11 points, and Cannon Leonard scored 10 points.

Andy Onnen led Donovan with 15 points and nine rebounds. Darrien Pocius added 12 points, and Brodi Winge went for 9 points and nine rebounds.

Yorkville Christian 108, Gardner-South Wilmington 57

As they continue to work their way back to full strength, the Panthers were faced with a stiff test against one of the state’s small-school powerhouses in the Mustangs, who scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters.

Connor Steichen set the early standard for single-game scoring this season with 36 points in defeat, along with seven rebounds. Chris Bexson had 10 points and seven boards.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milford 34, Central 27

A 13-3 run in the fourth quarter gave the Bearcats an impressive comeback victory in nonconference action in Clifton on Monday night.

Abby Tovey led Milford with 10 points. Tiffany Schroeder was a bucket behind with 8 points.

Natalie Prairie scored a game-high 15 points for the Comets. Kamryn Grice scored 6 points.