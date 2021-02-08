ROUNDUP: Trinity boys basketball celebrate a dominant win on senior night

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

Trinity 74, Home Run Kids 36

On their senior night, the Eagles exploded on offense and nearly doubled HRK’s points total. Ben Green led the scoring parade with 20 points. Ethyn Graham chipped in another 14, and Carter Stoltz added 11 points and seven rebounds.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

Home Run Kids 40, Trinity 36 (OT)

Trinity entered the game on a four-game win streak with hopes to avenge its 17-point loss to HRK last season, but unfortunately for the Eagles, they fell short in overtime.

Veronica Harwood finished with a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds.

Peotone 58, Herscher 33

Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with 15 points, four assists and three steals in the team’s season-opening victory. Jenna Hunter added 13 points and six rebounds. Danielle Piper tallied 10 points and three assists.

No stats were available for Herscher.

Watseka 56, Dwight 32

The Warriors displayed their dominance by almost outscoring the Trojans’ total points by halftime, with 30 points.

Watseka had five girls finish in double figures. Natalie Schroeder poured in 12 points to lead the Warriors, followed by Allie Hoy (10 points), Sydney McTaggart (10 points), Kennedy McTaggart (10 points) and Kenzie Parsons (10 points).

Kayla Kodat had 15 points to lead Dwight.

Iroquois West 48, Central 37

The Raiders built a 20-point first half lead, which allowed them to coast for much of the second half.

McKinley Tilstra led Raiders with 15 points, two more than teammate Abby Kocher. Shelby Johnson added a team-high five rebounds. No stats were available for Central.

Reed-Custer 44, Manteno 25

Neither team shot particularly well percentage-wise, as both team shot less than 35 percent from the field.

Danielle Cherry led the Comets in points (12), rebounds (five) and steals (one), as the Comets started the season 1-0. Kayla Collins went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 9 points.

Kylie Saathoff totaled 8 points to lead the Panthers. Emma Riner snatched nine rebounds, including two offensive boards, as Manteno began its season 0-1.