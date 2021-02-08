BOYS BASKETBALL: Illinois Central Eight Conference preview

Last year’s Illinois Central Eight boys basketball season was a three-horse race with Coal City, Manteno and Lisle splitting the conference’s inaugural crown.

With some senior turnover at the top and returning playmakers all over the conference, the shortened 2021 season will be a mad dash to the finish, with every team tossing its hat legitimately into the ring.

<strong>Defense and hard work to replace experience in Coal City</strong>

The boys senior class at Coal City last year was one of the best in school history. The basketball team had its first season with both 20 wins and a regional title since 1998-99.

With all but about seven points per game from last season graduated, including Austin Pullara and his 18.9 points per game and double-double machine Jarod Garrelts, coach Glenn Pacek said this year’s team will be defined by its energy and defense, with senior big man Kyle Burch and junior guard Riley Ponio expected to lead that charge.

“Seven out of our eight top players graduated from last year’s team, so we’ll be young and inexperienced,” Pacek said. “We plan on making up for experience with extra effort.”

<strong>Fresh-faced Panthers optimistic for future</strong>

Co-defending champions Manteno face a similar rebuilding phase in Zack Myers’ third year as head coach, his first without his trio of three-year starters Trevor Moisant, Robbie Wessellhoff and Darien Bechard.

The three were all-conference selections last year, and the former two were also all-state and Daily Journal All-Area picks. Those three represent just a third of the nine total seniors who are gone from last year’s 20-12 squad.

This year’s team has just as many freshman as it does seniors (three). One of those freshman, 6-foot-3 Nicky Johnson, will handle the load as a primary playmaker for the rebuilding Panthers.

<strong>Tigers bring back a boatload</strong>

Sure, Jack Holohan leaves big shoes to fill, as well as 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. But in his 28th year of coaching, Ron Oloffson has a lot of talent to work with this winter.

All-conference guard Logan Lunsford is back, as are fellow guards Camden Berns, Trey Schwarzkopf and Bascom Jackson. Joe Holohan and Cody Lunsford will look to build off of their respective coming-out parties last season to join a loaded backcourt in creating an exciting group of Tigers.

“We should be more athletic, being able to run the floor,” Oloffson said. “We should be a very good defensive team.”

<strong>Wildcats hoping to keep momentum</strong>

Wilmington’s basketball program has seen quite a turnaround since Bill Karavites took over before last season, winning more games last year (14) than the 13 they had won the three years before.

With a shortened schedule, the ‘Cats can’t reach 14 wins, but they can have their first season above .500 since 2008-09. Center Ben Kreitz was all-conference and Daily Journal All-Area after averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game. Guards Tysen Meents and Danny Sanders both have stellar jump shots and defensive clamps, which will help make up for the loss of Trey Shaw to a torn ACL.

“We’ll be playing in the tough ICE conference,” Karavites said. “This year’s team will look to play fast break basketball and will try to be a tough, defensive-minded ball club.”

<strong>Zasadil inherits skilled youth in Peotone</strong>

The Blue Devils endured a winless conference season last year, but don’t expect a repeat result under new coach Todd Zasadil. Nick Scroppo graduated, but the other half of last year’s explosive backcourt returns in junior guard Mason Kibelkis, who averaged 17.3 points per game one season ago.

Fellow guards Ben Balmer and Kade Hupe give the Blue Devils three guards with experience, and forward Carson McGrath will be joined by varsity newcomers Brock Krska and Tristan Weglarz up front.

Peotone fans won’t see the same frantic up-and-down pace of last year, but Zasadil said he expects his team to have a “bounceback season” in the ICE.

<strong>Reed-Custer’s youth ready to take center stage</strong>

Several boys athletic programs at Reed-Custer see bright futures in store with talented underclassmen, and some of those young players will look to make their names in varsity hoops for coach Mark Porter this season.

Sophomore guard Lucas Foote has shown his effect already with 22 points in his season debut against Herscher on Saturday. Classmate Eddie Gad and junior Jake McPherson also will be called upon to make varsity leaps.

They join seniors Joel Hunt and Hayden Wollenzein to form a solid six-man rotation, and sophomore guard Jace Christian very well could find more time as the year goes on for a team that figures to grow from experience each week.