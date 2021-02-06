GIRLS BASKETBALL: City schools ready to hit the ground running

Although IHSA teams already have begun playing games across the state during the past week or so, the Kankakee County teams — Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee — only recently moved into Phase 4 of the Illinois COVID-19 mitigation plan.

The three teams now will join Trinity (a non-IHSA local school) in their quests to compete during the 2021 girls’ basketball season.

<strong>Kays march forward with Weigt</strong>

Kankakee is coming of one of its best finishes in program history after concluding its 2019 season 27-5 overall and 14-1 in Southland Conference. However, this season, the Kays are undergoing major changes to both their roster and coaching staff.

The Kays hired former Bishop McNamara basketball coach Kurt Weigt to take over the program. He brought in two new assistant coaches — Khadaizha Sanders and Nate Hill.

“Kankakee is looking forward to continuing the success the program has enjoyed over the last several years,” Weigt said. “This shortened season will give us an opportunity to play quality varsity minutes with a very young group. I am excited about the upside of this team.”

The Kays will look to replace the program’s all-time leading scorer, Amber Storr, as well as fellow All-Stater Imani Williams. Returning starters Avery Jackson, Taylor Albertie and Sydney Ramsey will shoulder more responsibility, as will McNamara transfers Ty Hill and Amari Stevenson.

“I think if you look at out conference, I think we should be at the top of the conference again,” Weigt said. “We’ve done a really great job in the time we’ve been allowed at absorbing our philosophies and taking on the things that we think are important to for us to be successful in conference.”

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais ready for fresh start</strong>

First-year Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Liz Bart has stepped up from the assistant chair to replace Evan Tingley, who won three regional titles in five seasons.

The Boilermakers will plan to lean on their lone senior, Faith Davis, for leadership after their big trio — Evey Evans, Arianna Lombardi and Emma Russell — all graduated. Key returners from last year’s squad include Davis and junior point guard Tess Wallace.

“We only have three returners [who] have got varsity minutes before, so it’s basically starting fresh,” Bart said. “We’re just trying to grow each day at practice and take it one little thing at a time.”

With all the new pieces, BBCHS seems to be taking on the underdog role.

“I think it’s pretty known that the [Southwest Suburban Conference] is a pretty tough conference,” Bart said. “So, we know the kind of battle we will be facing when we play conference games, but I think my girls are ready for the challenge of being the underdogs going into the season. I think they are doing a great job at embracing everything we are throwing at them.”

<strong>Bishop McNamara gets a lot younger</strong>

After a tough finish to the 2019-20 season, when the Irish finished just 2-27 in Curtis Crossley’s first season at the helm, Bishop Mac is ready to use experiences from last season to get better equipped to compete in the Metro Suburban Conference.

“I was pleased last year despite our record because there wasn’t a game that I felt like the girls gave up or didn’t think they could compete in,” Crossley said. “They literally finished every game and hung tough, but they just didn’t have that experience to get over the hump … but they got some experience and have been battle-tested, so they need to continue that maturation process.”

The Irish lost three starters — Amari Stevenson, Ty Hill and Caris White — from last year’s roster. Hill and Stevenson opted to transfer to Kankakee, and White went to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Despite some key losses, McNamara still has senior Claudia Dolliger to lean on. Dolliger finished her junior season as an All-Conference player after averaging a double-double at the center position with 10 points and rebounds per game.

“It will take a few games to develop some cohesion with the quick start of the season, but there are some pieces that could fit nicely together for our basketball team,” Crossley said.

<strong>Trinity looking to repeat as conference champs</strong>

Unlike most high schools, Trinity is not a part of the IHSA, which is why it went ahead with Illinois Christian Conference action, largely in Indiana. The Eagles opened up their season Dec. 18, when they decimated Portage Christian 56-17. So far this season, the Eagles sit at 9-1 and a 6-0 in the Illinois Christian Conference.

“We have a team with a great mix of size and speed that refuses to give up ...” Trinity coach Jerry LaRocque said. “We have a team that is very well balanced inside and outside.”

Despite losing Reilly Dersien, who averaged 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds last season as a senior, the Eagles haven’t seemed to miss a beat. They won their first seven games before dropping their only game to Heritage Christian on Jan. 26. Veronica Harwood has averaged a team-best 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as the Eagles look to repeat their conference championship.

