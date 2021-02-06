BOYS BASKETBALL: City schools embracing challenges of unique season

Kankakee was on the cusp of making even more school history when the prep basketball season was canceled because of COVID-19 the night before the Kays’ Sweet Sixteen matchup with Morgan Park.

The Kays, who set a new program-wins record with 27, return plenty of size and skill to this year’s coronavirus-shortened season. Former Kankakee player and coach Joe Lightfoot Jr. is now the man in charge for a Bradley-Bourbonnais squad with young, top-level talent who are another year of experience richer.

Bishop McNamara also has young-but-experienced talent, as the Irish prepare for a season during a time of adversity. Trinity coach Mike Lawrence slowly is returning from COVID-19 to see his Eagles peaking with an abundance of chemistry, giving the city a balanced boys basketball outlook this winter.

<strong>Versatile Kays look to lean on big senior leaders</strong>

The Kays only return one starter from last year’s history-making team, but that one player happens to be the uniquely skilled Rashard Harris, who serves as the team’s multi-dimensional point guard in his 6-foot-4 frame.

Harris has a trio of classmates back who were key bench pieces last season and now have expanded roles, largely in the frontcourt, in Joeron Hill, Kamar Jalen Maddox and Willie Strickland, as will junior Kamar Whitaker.

“It’s a luxury to have a 6-foot-4 point guard who can finish strong and lead us offensively,” Pickett said. “We have Willie with his experience and ability to navigate the paint and the baseline, Kamar with his inside-out game and Joeron is probably the most improved player on our roster.”

Amarion Osborne will handle some ball-handling duties and transfers from Chicago Vocational as an explosive wing player. A flock of junior guards, including Nate Hill and Pierre Allen, give the Kays plenty to work with.

“We have four or five guys on a given night that can give you 20 points, and that’s a blessing,” Pickett said. “We’re not the biggest team in the state, but because of our roster versatility, we have the ability to matchup with pretty much anyone.”

<strong>New era begins at Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Joe Lightfoot Jr. has had his thumb on the pulse for more than 10 years between playing at Kankakee and Kankakee Community College and coaching at Kankakee. After a few years coaching college ball in Michigan, Lightfoot has been called upon to replace one of his own coaches, Alex Renchen, at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“The guys have done a good job of staying committed to the process of building a better program, and Coach Renchen did a great job with these guys,” Lightfoot said. “But we’re trying to take it to a higher level, and the guys are committed and enjoy the style they’re playing.”

Sophomore center Owen Freeman already has picked up an offer from Illinois and will look to build his recruitment resume this year. Mark Robinson joins him on the front line again, and senior wing T Sykes gives the Boilermakers three of their top five scorers from a season ago.

Guards Damien Hughes, Kendall Lake, Eric Austin and Paul Williams all saw time last season and will have larger roles in a season the Boilers know can’t end with any postseason celebration.

“I think it’s unfortunate the seniors lost half a season and can’t play for any hardware,” Lightfoot said. “But the mentality we put in the moment we stepped in the gym is that it’s not about the outcome — it’s about the process.”

<strong>McNamara playing for pride and Provost</strong>

When the season was set to begin in November, Bishop McNamara coach Adrian Provost was excited to see the postseason run his Irish team could make returning three of their fop four scorers in sophomore Jaxson Provost, junior Nolan Czako and senior Andrew Arseneau.

“I was really excited going into this year because we’re young in spots but mature in those spots,” Adrian Provost said. “For Nolan and Jaxson, that shock of varsity basketball is over ... and we were excited for a postseason run.”

With the shortened season, there isn’t a postseason, and for Adrian Provost, the season is even shorter. He’ll be on the bench Monday and Tuesday for the first two games before he will be out for a week to undergo radiation for his stage 1 thyroid cancer.

Former Irish coach and current assistant Jerry Krieg will take over while Adrian is gone. With his own former coach in charge, Adrian is more worried about missing his kids than he is any coaching issues while he’s gone.

“I’m more focused on these kids being able to play and getting them to a point where they can play ...” Adrian Provost said. “Every game is like a first-round regional game because the next day it could all get shut down.”

<strong>Trinity’s depth and balance playing out again</strong>

Trinity coach Mike Lawrence hasn’t been to every game his Eagles have played since their season started in December, but as he continues recovering from COVID-19, Lawrence is pleased with what he sees from his 8-3 Eagles, led in large part by recent Olivet commit Ben Green.

“Our mantra is to play fast but don’t be in a hurry, and our kids know that,” Lawrence said. “We can score the ball and have a lot of athletic guys [who] can shoot it, but Ben Green is really lights out.”

The “athletic guys” Lawrence referred to are senior springboard Jackson Wade, frountcourt mate Zane Gadbois and senior guards Ethyn Graham and Ryan Palmer, four of nine Trinity seniors who are all relishing a reason Lawrence said they know can change in an instant.

“It’s been really strange going through this, and anything can change in a moment,” Lawrence said. “I heard one coach told his team to bring uniforms to school every day because they could get a call that somebody is open and play that day.”