BOYS BASKETBALL: Central overcomes Herscher's late game push to move to 1-0

HERSCHER — When it came to putting the ball into the basket, neither Herscher nor Central could get it done on a consistent basis in Friday’s nonconference tilt.

Both teams came out understandably flat off a pandemic layoff and turned the ball over more times than they scored. Between the Tigers and the Comets, the two squads had 12 turnovers in the first quarter alone, which was more than the total amount of points scored in the quarter.

Luckily, both teams started to pick things up on offense in the second half, which resulted in Herscher taking a one-possession lead heading into the final quarter for a finish in midseason form.

The game remained within one possession until there were about five minutes left, when Central head coach Leroy Parnell had his team work the full-court press on defense. The decision by Parnell allowed the Comets to go on a 10-3 run, which put Central up 44-36 with just less than two minutes left and sealed the deal for a 50-45 final score.

“With the press, we just have to stick with it,” Parnell said. “There are going to be times when they get some baskets, and there are going to be some times when we get 6 to 8 points like tonight, [when] we kind of broke the game open.”

The Comets had to earn their win late, though. Herscher’s Camden Berns hit two late 3-pointers to make it a one-possession game before the Comets sealed it on a pair of Jacob Shoven free throws.

“Everyone was a little rusty, but we rely on our defense a lot,” Parnell said. “Herscher is a hard-playing team, and they battle back, but we just kept our composure. And our guys settled down and pressed them, which got some turnovers to help put the game at ease.”

Shoven led the Comets all night and finished the game strong in the final quarter. He scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, which ultimately helped the Comets hold off the late push by the Tigers.

“We settled in in the second half, but they came back a little bit,” Shoven said. “So, we just had to gear up and take care of the ball, and we ultimately got it done in the end.”

Outside of it late-game push in the final couple of minutes, the Tigers just were not clicking offensively. Herscher failed to put up at least 16 points in any quarter, with its worst quarter coming in the first, when the Tigers totaled just 2 points.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well; we didn’t take care of the ball well, and we didn’t take good shots,” said Herscher head coach Ron Oloffson. “That’s the trifecta we didn’t need.”

The loss puts the Tigers at 1-1 on the season. Central moves to 1-0.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Central’s Shoven poured in his 22 points on nine made field goals, and Caden Perry added 10 points. Herscher’s Joe Holohan dropped a team-high 15 points, and Trey Schwarzkopf totaled 8 points, including a deep 3-pointer in the second quarter.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers host Reed-Custer in Illinois Central Eight Conference action at 4:30 p.m. today. Central will host Iroquois West in a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.