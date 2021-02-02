IDPH updates sports guidelines; Kankakee and Will Counties cleared for basketball games

The Illinois Department of Public Health made changes to its Sports Safety Guidance on Monday night, most notably allowing a 30-mile radius for schools to schedule games for high-risk sports.

When the Illinois High School Association released its updated 2020-21 calendar last week, a 30-mile radius was able to be applied for, but no waivers will be required now.

The IHSA updated its COVID-19 information and issued a news release with details on the changes to reflect the new IDPH guidelines. The release said the radius applies for low-risk sports under Tier 2 mitigations of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan, moderate- and medium-risk sports under Tier 1 mitigations and high-risk sports in Phase 4.

Both schools must be in the minimum mitigation phase or tier to schedule a game (such as, high-risk sports only can extend that 30 miles if both schools are in areas that are in Phase 4 or better).

Schools in Kankakee and Will counties joined the rest of the area earlier Monday, when they were lifted from Tier 1 into Phase 4. The change means those counties, which comprise Region 7 of the state’s plan, officially can play basketball games.

Most Region 7 schools are expected to begin basketball Monday. Other area schools began games in basketball and low-risk winter sports — boys and girls bowling, boys swim and dive, competitive cheer and dance, girls badminton and girls gymnastics — as early as last weekend.

The IDPH also announced changes for swimming and track and field. Swimming will be allowed relays again after girls swim and dive teams in the fall were restricted to individual races. In track and field, shared equipment, such as batons, now are allowed to be used by individual teams. Both of those changes will go into effect at the IHSA level.

One change that was made by the IDPH that the IHSA will not pick up on comes in competitive cheer and dance. Pyramids, stunts, tosses, partner dances and other close-contact skills and actions were restricted by the IDPH but now are allowed again for participants in certain Restore Illinois levels.

That required level wasn’t made immediately clear, but the IHSA said in Monday’s news release the rule change will not apply for the IHSA this year, and those moves still are prohibited because the rule will not apply for all schools.