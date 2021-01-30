19 Illini get signature win, 80-75 over No. 7 Hawkeyes

In the words of Ayo Dosunmu, “They don’t like us and we don’t like them.” Iowa is the one game that every Illini fan has circled on their calendars from the second the schedule is released. Last season’s matchups were knock-down drag-out affairs that saw both teams win one and lose one. This year’s game was a one off and may just have been even better than both of last year’s.

The Illini (11-5, 7-3 Big Ten) came into this game having not played in 10 days but still looked tack sharp against their toughest opponents in the Big Ten so far. Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten) also had a lengthy break. The Hawkeyes showed no signs of rust either and played a game worthy of their #7 ranking. “[It was a] high level college basketball game as it seems all of our contests are with Iowa.” Head Coach Brad Underwood said.

Every year there is a game where Trent Frazier reminds the country just how good of a player he really is. After being snubbed from the Defensive Player of the Year shortlist earlier this week, Frazier made a statement tonight pouring in 24 points and hitting four threes along the way. The senior also grabbed four rebounds and played 38 out of the 40 minutes tonight. Frazier, as always, dominated on the defensive end as well playing excellent defense against Iowa’s guards, who are among the best in the country. “I try to go out there and do my best on both sides of the basketball.” Frazier said.

The Illini were led tonight by superstar and National Player of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu finished the game with 25 points on 11-for-18 shooting. He also added four assists. Kofi Cockburn had a good game as well totalling nine points and 10 rebounds. Jake Grandison also had an excellent game after being inserted into the starting lineup for Penn State. The 6’6”” forward notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Iowa has been one of the best teams in the nation for the past few years and are just as strong this year. Luka Garza, who won National Player of the Year last year had 19 points and four rebounds in the loss tonight. Those stats would be good for any other player but for Garza it was an off night. Joe Wieskamp, one of the best shooters in the country, also had 19, hitting five threes in the process. Coaches son Connor McCaffery was the only other Hawkeye in double figures scoring 11 in his first double digit point total of the season.

While Ayo and Trent take the spotlight for tonight’s game, and rightfully so, it was the Illini role players that really stepped up. Both Grandison and freshman Andre Curbelo had excellent games, efficient on the offensive end and rock solid on the defensive one. When the Illini can get contributions like that from guys like them, it makes the Illini that much more dangerous and that was on display tonight.

After dropping two straight, the Illini have now won two in a row and seem to be picking up steam at just the right time. As the season creeps towards its end the Illini are still very much in the hunt for a Big Ten title. That hunt will continue on Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana in their second matchup against the Hooisers. The Illini won the first matchup and will be looking to sweep the season series.