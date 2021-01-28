ONU volleyball ready to return to the court

Under new leadership, the Olivet Nazarene University women’s volleyball team will look to get back into championship contention after finishing second in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with an 18-12 overall record (14-4 in CCAC) last season.

The Tigers replaced recently retired Brenda Williams with Daniel Cabrera, who has had experience working with NCAA Division I volleyball programs, such as Northwestern University, the University of Iowa and Pepperdine University, as well as having USA volleyball experience he hopes to bring to Bourbonnais.

“I’m really excited to bring my USA volleyball training that I know the volleyball team is really excited for,” Cabrera said. “These athletes at Olivet are going to get really high volleyball training that, from what I’ve heard, is something they have been waiting for [for] a really long time.”

Having Cabrera at the helm of the squad has brought a lot of excitement to the team, especially because they haven’t competed in more than a year.

“We haven’t really competed since November of 2019, so we are all just like really excited to get to play again,” said ONU outside hitter Becca Bell. “The locker room vibe is definitely excited, and we are definitely optimistic to have Coach Danny because he’s really passionate about volleyball.”

The Tigers’ season would have taken place this past fall had it not been for COVID-19, so ONU unfortunately will lose one of its most important players from last season.

ONU senior setter Kayleigh Kastelein graduated in December, which has resulted in Cabrera having to try to find a replacement and fast. Last season, Kastelein led the team with 554 assists, 82 more than Janelle Skinner, who finished second on the team with 472. Cabrera hopes Skinner is ready to take on more responsibility and fill the void of Kastelein.

“Kastelein is probably one of the biggest pieces that will affect our offense,” Cabrera said. “She was our senior setter, and since our season was moved to the spring, she just had to graduate early.”

Knowing how important Kastelein was to the team’s 6-2 offense last season, Cabrera has put a lot of focus on being able to trust one another.

“The most important thing is that we trust each other,” Cabrera said. “That’s our word for the season, and the word ‘trust’ is printed on all our practice T-shirts, and so we have to trust in the coaching staff because Olivet has had a few different coaches every couple of years, and they have to trust in me and understand I’m going to be here in the long run, but they also have to trust in themselves and their teammates.”

Some of that trust will have to be built from scratch, as the Tigers have introduced two newcomers in Makenzie Coats and Molly Kurtz. Cabrera said he believes Coats can be the team’s defensive specialist, and Kurtz can be the team’s hometown hero as an outside hitter in crunch time, given she grew up down the street in Bourbonnais.

“Those two specifically are going to be the the ones who are going to make an impact for our team as newcomers,” Cabrera said.

The Tigers bring back Becca Bell and Kaitlyn McMahan. Both played major roles in last year’s successes. McMahan served as the team’s libero, where she recorded a .968 percent serve percentage, and Bell finished as one of Olivet’s top kills leaders with 171 kills (.248 percent) last season.

“Bell is our top offensive player this season, and she is going to be a very important piece to our puzzle,” Cabrera said. “She is a middle hitter, and she is someone [who] we are really excited for.”

ONU begins its 2020-21 regular season on the road at Judson University in Elgin, where the Tigers will face off against the Eagles at 7 p.m. tonight.

“We have a strong group of upperclassmen that have been playing together for years, and the two newcomers will definitely help us and mix in well with the players that we already have,” Bell said.