Anderson gives more insight to new IHSA calendar

For the first time since October, sports officially are on the local prep calendar after the Illinois High School Association issued a schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, including seasons for the remaining 20 IHSA sports that did not play in the fall.

After the IHSA’s announcement, which permits games and competitions across the state in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, boys swim and dive, competitive dance and cheer, girls gymnastics and girls badminton as soon as Friday, executive director Craig Anderson spent about an hour fielding questions from the media and further explained some of the nuances of the calendar.

“We’re incredibly grateful for what’s ahead of us,” Anderson said in his opening remarks. “The preparation and the meeting today was, of course, challenging, but we’re glad to have a plan in place and look forward again to just seeing our kids enjoying the experiences of competing against one another.”

As to when games will begin, that depends on the area. For basketball, only schools in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan can play games, and those can be played after a team has held seven practices. Low-risk winter sports across the state can begin games after the same seven-day span.

All winter sports will end March 13. Some sports, such as cheer and dance, which will have virtual state series events, will be able to hold a postseason, but basketball, one of the IHSA’s main moneymakers, will not hold a postseason.

Between the financial woes the IHSA has faced during the pandemic and the fact the boys basketball state series was cut short last year, Anderson said the IHSA wanted to find a way to get a state series this year, but restrictions just tied their hands on the matter.

“The time limits and restrictions we’re under currently just wouldn’t really provide us an opportunity to play basketball all the way to complete a state series, especially with basketball being higher-risk and the limits we’re currently under of just having competition within your region [or conference] ...” Anderson said. “There would have had to have been a number of things happen in a short time that would have allowed us to conduct a thorough state series in basketball.”

Even for some lower-risk sports such as baseball and softball, current spectator restrictions would make it difficult to host a traditional state series, although all sports that didn’t have a full season last year have to-be-determined dates for a potential postseason as a way to try to potentially make up for last year’s total loss of a season.

“Does the possibility exist? Yes. Is it a long shot? Yes,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that we’re going to get to a position yet this school year that will allow our board to make that decision based upon the limitations we’re currently under.”

As for football, the current plan is to hold a six-game season without a state postseason series. Football games for those in Phase 4 or better are limited to intra-conference and intra-region competition, although that could change with continued improvement in COVID-19 statistics and the IHSA would attempt to work with the Illinois Department of Health to try to find feasible games if necessary.

“We’re just following those guidelines, so if there’s movement in the limits of those guidelines, we’ll move right with those limits,” Anderson said.

As was the case in the fall, individual school districts will be left to decide if teams and schools need to take breaks from action because of any sort of COVID-19 outbreak or exposure, and those decisions are expected to fall in line with local health regulations.

And if some sports never get started in some areas — only five of the state’s 11 regions are in Phase 4 — there is the potential certain regions could reschedule a sport’s season for later in the year.

“Our board left the option open for [a school’s or region’s] consideration of re-establishing a future season for a region that was unable to get started or conduct a season within the timelines that we established,” Anderson said. “It will be a case-by-case basis, and it’s hard for us to determine when that might come. ... At this point, we’re waiting to see how these different regions move, and hopefully quickly, to Phase 4.”