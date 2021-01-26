WOMEN'S SWIM AND DIVE: ONU ready to come back stronger than ever

Olivet Nazarene University’s women’s swim and dive team are back in action after taking about a three-month break in between contests. The Tigers opened up their season in October with a split between Indiana Wesleyan University and Bethel University before a COVID-19 halt that lasted until earlier this month.

For a team that won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference last season by an overwhelming margin and is ranked fifth in NAIA, having multiple meets canceled first semester because of COVID-19 has not been an easy adjustment, especially early on this second semester.

“I expect all of my players to give the best that they got,” ONU swim and dive coach Kelly Essler said. “It’s been very hard on swimmers this year because a lot of the pools were shut down.”

The Tigers have split a pair of meets with Lewis University as they prepare for the Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference Championships and the NAIA National Championships, the latter of which the team finished fourth one year ago.

“For the women’s team, they know the goal is to win conference,” Essler said. “They won conference last year by a lot, and they know I want to redo that. So, they have their sights set on that and being Top 3 in the nation.”

A big factor in being able to reach those goals will be how they plan to replace Ashley Basham and Leanne Latocha, who graduated last year. The two were both selected as NAIA All-Americans (2019) last season and were big contributors during the Tigers’ run at nationals.

To try to cope with the Tigers’ losses from last season, Essler has brought in six freshmen and sophomore Megan Schroeder to help pick up the pieces. Schroeder transferred from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., after swimming at Bradley-Bourbonnais in high school. She has had an immediate effect as one of the Tigers’ main breaststrokers this year.

Freshmen Julie Vega and Kayla Deubel also have been effective early. Deubel already surprised Essler by being the team’s fastest sprinter in its season opener, and Vega is someone who Essler said she believes can have an effect on the national rankings as a breaststroker.

“We still have enough depth to help us,” Essler said. “Instead of having one major key sprinter, now we have a little more depth there.”

Along with all the new talent the Tigers brought in, they also have some key returnees from last season, most notably seniors Karla Islas and junior Peyton DeZur. Islas won two national championship races for the Tigers in the 1650-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley at nationals last season. DeZur took second place at nationals in the 50-yard freestyle.

“I’m excited to go and race with everyone, especially with my team this season” Islas said. “Conference last year was a great atmosphere with the whole team, and so I think just being able to see everyone race and do what they love and do it for the right reasons is something that I think drives me.”

ONU also brought back juniors Jordan Enders and Helina Reyes. Essler said she sees Reyes as being one of the squad’s best flyers this season and said she thinks Enders can do some serious damage as a freestyle swimmer in 2021.

With so much talent in the pool, Islas said she knows how far her team can go during the next month.

“I think these last few years we’ve won conference, so I think we have a good chance at winning it again,” Islas said. “We don’t want to be cocky about it, but I think it’s a good goal to have again. So, I think winning conference is something realistic, and it will definitely be our main goal.”