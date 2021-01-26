WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Denson gets career win No. 500 with KCC's win over Bethel

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College women’s basketball coach Donnie Denson came into the season knowing the Cavaliers’ first win would be a monumental one, as he entered the season with 499 career wins.

It didn’t take long for Denson to reach his milestone.

Thanks to a gigantic run to close out the fourth quarter, KCC defeated Bethel University JV 89-68 in the Cavaliers’ home opener to give Denson his 500th college victory and improve the team to 1-1 on the year.

“It’s been a journey,” Denson said. “I think about all the players who went through our program and what they went on to do … it kind of makes you think of all the relationships I’ve built with players over the years.”

In Denson’s 21 years of coaching at KCC, he has recorded an official college coaching record of 500-150, a .770 win percentage, with 16 of those seasons netting at least 20 wins.

“I haven’t really slowed down enough to really think about No. 500,” Denson said. “I guess it’s just going to take some time for it all to soak in.”

The reason Denson was able to achieve this new career milestone was in part because of the brilliant offensive performance by sophomore guard Brandi Hudson.

Hudson poured in 23 of her team-high 25 points in the first half, which helped KCC take a comfortable 14-point lead into halftime. From there, Hudson forced Bethel to make stopping her a focal point, which in turn allowed Hudson to become more of a playmaker for her teammates in the second half.

“To be honest the defense was kind of open, especially in the first half,” Hudson said. “I’m so used to reading the defense so I can break through it easily. And that’s what teams fail to realize.”

Between Hudson’s offensive onslaught and KCC’s ability to force 20+ turnovers off its full-court press during the contest, KCC managed to avoid a Bethel comeback, which was sparked by an 18-5 Bethel run to close out the third quarter.

KCC then opened things up again in the fourth quarter with tenacity. The Cavaliers went back to their full-court press, which forced a pair of Bethel turnovers to open the frame. The Cavaliers were able to get easy scores on the offensive end, which helped them build a 66-56 lead with just eight minutes left in the game.

“Our energy just went back from being negative and down to, boom, creating three to four positive plays in a row, and that just gave us energy the rest of the way,” Denson said.

The defensive energy helped KCC close out the fourth quarter on a gigantic 23-12 run to close things out.

“Tonight’s game we stayed in a press because we feel it provides us the best opportunity to take away possessions and gain,” Denson said. “It also keeps us engaged and keeps our energy up.”

Aside from Hudson’s big contribution, KCC got additional support from starters Madison Allen (19 points), Jaida Sherrod (14 points) and T’Laizha Morris (9 points).

“We saw great positives tonight compared to last Friday’s game, but we still had little bit of segments where we have corrections to make,” Denson said.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers are back home at 1 p.m. Saturday against Highland Community College.