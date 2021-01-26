MEN'S SWIM AND DIVE: ONU's youth and experience prove formidable combo

Olivet Nazarene University’s men’s swim and dive head coach Kelly Essler has been building a culture ever since she took the reigns as head coach in 2019.

In her first year at the helm last season, Essler helped take the men’s team all the way to a 12th-place finish out of 25 teams at the NAIA National Championship in Knoxville, Tenn. Now, in her second season, Essler said she wants to see even more improvement because she’s had more time to get the program acclimated with her coaching philosophies.

“I’m most looking forward to start building the program the way that I want to build it this season,” Essler said. “This is my second year at ONU, so I’m starting to finally see the shape of how I want things to go.”

The Tigers kicked off their 2020-21 season first semester with a 135-118 win against Bethel University on Oct. 24 before a long pause and resumption in January. They since have split a pair of duels against Lewis University and also swam against Davenport University in preparation for the Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference Championships and NAIA National Championships next month.

“The first semester was really difficult because, obviously, COVID-19 was a barrier for a lot of people and not just athletes,” said ONU junior swimmer Erik Firganek. “A lot of our meets were indeed canceled. We were only able to compete once first semester, so that was tough on a lot of people.”

On top of having to deal with a chaotic first half of the season, the Tigers have graduated one of their best swimmers from last season. ONU lost former NAIA All-American (2018-19, 2020) Seth Cripe, who was one of the team’s main freestylers.

Luckily for the Tigers and Essler, ONU has brought in some fresh talent Essler said she expects to have an immediate effect. Olivet brought in six newcomers, most notably freshmen Connor Harrison, Nicholas Klenner and Mason Beall, who all pitched in on the Tigers’ victory against Lewis last weekend.

“Coach Essler did a great job of recruiting this year,” Firganek said. “I think a lot of the freshmen that we do have staying, they do have a lot of raw potential. They are still kind of in that phase of trying to figure out where and what to swim to help the team, but I think for freshmen they are doing an exceptional job of pushing themselves every day.”

Along with the newcomers, ONU has some elite talent back from last year’s roster. Senior Alejandro Evreinoff-Salinas is the team’s fastest breaststroker, junior Gianfranco Lanzino is a key piece in the 400-yard individual medley and junior Firganek is a key sprint freestyler.

As the postseason approaches, which the Tigers hope will last longer than the regular season, Essler’s goals for the team seem to have been met already.

“Really the goal for this season is to just enjoy the race experience and to keep plugging away until if and when we get shut down,” Essler said. “We’ve got to keep training and realize that even if we don’t get a championship season this year, this is training for next season.”

But for Firganek and his teammates, the Tigers, who are ranked fourth in NAIA, still have plenty of goals to cross off the list.

“I think a good team goal would be to win conference or place Top 3 at conference,” Firganek said. “In addition, we need to try [to] get as many individuals to nationals as possible.”