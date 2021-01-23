MEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC looking to make it all the way

Headed into year three of his head coaching career at Kankakee Community College, men’s basketball coach <strong>Alex Thorson</strong> has set out some big expectations for the 2020-2021 season.

In his first season as head coach, Thorson led the Cavaliers to a 15-17 overall record, followed by a 21-11 season last year. And so between the steady improvement and amount of new talent brought in this season, Thorson said he believes there’s no reason KCC can’t outdo themselves again despite losing a strong sophomore class.

“This season, we expect to surpass last season’s success again,” Thorson said. “And so we have some high expectations for our guys and what they are going to bring to us from a basketball standpoint.”

Coach Thorson lost multiple starters from last season, namely Jonte Coleman, Michael Moskovitz and Vashawn Sims. KCC opted to revamp its roster this season with multiple transfer student-athletes in order to have a more experienced team.

The Cavaliers brought in six transfers — <strong>Dexter Shouse Jr</strong>., <strong>Kevin Vance</strong>, <strong>Christian Roberts</strong>, <strong>Chaz Hinds</strong>, <strong>A’Kieon Gill</strong> and 2019 Kankakee graduate <strong>Darion Binion</strong> — in hopes to make a run in Hutchinson, Kansas, where Thorson sees a potential chance to compete for an NJCAA Division I National Championship.

“We brought a lot of transfers in this year,” Thorson said. “So, that’s something that we focused on was bringing in as many transfer students-athletes as possible. That way, we could have more depth with experience at the college level.

The reason why Thorson said he thinks this could be the year they win it all is because of the depth of the squad.

“Last year, we only played six guys,” Thorson said. “This season, we have a chance to play 10-11 guys because of the depth and talent that we have.”

Some of the new talent includes <strong>Hinds</strong>, an NAIA transfer, who Thorsonsaid he believes could fill the role of Moshkovitz this season. Since Hinds is a 6-foot-8 forward with great touch from outside, Thorson said he hopes to see him become a force at all three levels of the game on offense — inside the paint, midrange and from deep — just like Moshkovitz did for KCC last year.

Another newcomer to keep an eye out for this season is forward freshmen <strong>Vance</strong>. He’s another tall body standing at 6-foot-8 whow has exceptional jumping ability, which will make for some crazy highlights this season.

On top of all the new recruits, KCC also has five returners from last season. One of which includes <strong>Damari Nixon</strong>, a sophomore guard out of Chicago. Nixon started 29 games last season and averaged 12.5 ppg. as a freshman, which helped him earn about 4 to 5 Division II offers in the offseason. However, due to his belief in coach Thorson, as well as the rest of the Cavaliers, Nixon opted to return this season because of unfinished business.

“For me, personally, I felt like I needed to comeback to finish some unfinished business because last year, we had a pretty good year, but I felt like we could’ve done better,” Nixon said.

Although it seems like Thorson has all the ingredients necessary to make a deep postseason run this year, he said he knows his team has to stay focused on the task at hand, which is being disciplined and tough.

“We talk about two words at every single practice this season and its discipline and tough,” Thorson said. “If we can be disciplined and tough, we are going to be champions; if not, then we are going to get beat.”