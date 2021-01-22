MEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC opens season with win over ONU JV

KANKAKEE — It wasn’t pretty, but the Kankakee Community College’s men’s basketball team took care of business in its season home opener exhibition game against the junior varsity team of crosstown foe Olivet Nazarene University.

Both teams struggled offensively, especially in the first half, but it was KCC sophomore guard Damari Nixon who helped seal the deal late for the Cavaliers.

Up 64-63 with less than four minutes left, Nixon drove inside on ONU freshman Gabe Renchen for an and-one layup, which seemed to turn all the momentum into KCC’s favor after a back-and-forth second half.

Nixon then knocked down the clutch free throw to go up 67-63, helping KCC spark a 9-0 run in the final minutes to lead to a 79-69 win.

“Damari Nixon did a great job for us,” KCC coach Alex Thorson said. “He’s our sophomore captain, and he did a great job at helping us pull away late in that game.”

The win helped coach Thorson get a victory over his former college team, where he played point guard from 2012-16.

“We knew ONU was going to execute really well, and we knew they were going to get to their spots,” Thorson said. “Coach [Nick] Birkey and coach [Collin] Southworth do a great job at teaching the fundamentals, so it always feels good to go out there and get a win.

“We still have to execute a little better on our end, but again, I’m extremely happy for our guys to pull off the win, and it’s always nice starting the season 1-0.”

Despite all the offensive struggles, some of which included KCC going just 1-for-15 from deep, the Cavaliers managed to get five scorers into double figures thanks to its strong defense and ability to get out in transition.

“We do a lot of stop, score, stop drills in practice,” Thorson said. “And our guys did a good job those last four minutes or five minutes of getting that stop and pushing out it in transition and getting that score and then getting another stop.”

Chaz Hinds led the Cavaliers with 17 points, with Nixon following right behind with 14 points.

Christian Roberts totaled 13 points, as well and both Ahmed Mahmoud and Ibrahima Athie put in 10 points each to round out KCC’s double-figure scorers.

“I was a little bit anxious, like I bet everyone else was, but it felt really great to get back out there,” Nixon said. “I played with my teammates finally and got a real game in, so it was fun.”

As tough as a loss it was for the Tigers, Southworth, the team’s JV coach, said he was pleased with the fight he saw from his younger guys.

“I told the guys that we were disappointed in the result that we didn’t win, but really encouraged and proud by the effort they gave,” Southworth said. “We got contributions by pretty much everybody, almost everybody played and made contributions. And that’s what we need going forward.”

The biggest contribution for the Tigers on the night came from sophomore guard Barik Olden, who scored a game-high 29 points, including six three-pointers.

ONU’s only other player to score in double figures came from junior forward David Krumsieg, who added 10 points.