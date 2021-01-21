Kankakee, Will Counties cleared to resume sports

Bradley-Bourbonnais Athletic Director and football coach Mike Kohl got goosebumps when passing along the good news he and the rest of Kankakee and Will counties heard Thursday.

That news was that Region 7 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 Plan was moved into Tier 1 mitigations Thursday, meaning low-risk winter sports of boys and girls bowling, boys swim and dive, competitive cheer and dance and girls badminton and gymnastics will be able to compete this season.

“I just talked to a boy senior swimmer and told him he’s gonna be able to get back in the pool,” Kohl said. “That’s priceless to give these kids that opportunity, especially these seniors.”

Region 7 joined the rest of the Daily Journal coverage area in that those low-risk sports can return. For Kohl and the Boilermakers, that means several sports will start soon, as the school offers all low-risk winter sports except gymnastics. He said the school anticipates the first day of games and contests to be held Feb. 4.

“There’s so much with scheduling ... it’s a ripple effect,” Kohl said. “You’ve gotta find referees, and it’s also a change in our coaches’ lives — their season is supposed to be over in February, but now there’s no end date set yet.”

The winter season was supposed to begin in November before the IHSA pushed it back at the suggestion of Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health. And although there won’t be a full season, for Kankakee boys swim and dive coach Scott Teeters, the glass is still more than half full.

“It’s the fact that when you take something away and get it back, the glass isn’t just half full, we appreciate it more than we ever did,” Teeters said. “If someone spills your chocolate milk, at first, you think you lost it, but if your mom comes back and gives you half a glass of chocolate milk, it tastes that much sweeter.”

Kankakee Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox shared his coaches’ excitement and said he hopes more developments come at next week’s Illinois High School Association board of directors meeting.

“We’re excited to have things back and, hopefully, it’s a sign that more’s coming,” Wilcox said. “There’s a small bit of anxiety because we’re scrambling to still see what’s left for the season and just waiting on the IHSA for guidance.”

With wrestling moved to the summer season this year, basketball is the only high-risk winter sport. In current mitigations, basketball teams are limited to practices and conditioning only.

“It’s a step in the right direction for the kids and an opportunity for them to get a ball in their hands again,” Bishop McNamara boys basketball coach Adrian Provost said. “Hopefully, it continues to improve so the kids can get some competition in because competition is so important for kids, and it’s been a long time since that’s happened.”

The area has plenty of excitement with the return of sports the past week, but for Kohl and his coaches, it’s also important to not get over-eager in the initial return for injury prevention purposes.

“We had a coaches’ meeting [Thursday] and one of the first things we said was that some of these kids haven’t done anything [for their sport] in months,” Kohl said. “Some of our athletes have done some stuff on their own, but for some, we have to start slow.”

Region 7 is currently allowed to participate in games within a school’s conference and/or COVID-19 region for low-risk sports. Basketball is currently restricted to practice and workouts only for Region 7 and Region 2, which includes local schools in Grundy and Livingston counties.

Region 6, which includes local schools in Iroquois County, were given clearance by the IDPH to play games Friday.